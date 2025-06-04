- Home
- World Currency Symbols
World Currency Symbols
This page lists global currency symbols used to denote that a number is a monetary value, such as the dollar sign "$", the Pound sign "£", and the Euro sign "€". This list is constantly under development and we rely on input from users like you to keep it as complete and accurate as possible. If you have any new information on currency symbols, please e-mail us at: currency@xe.com
XE also maintains a full list of ISO 4217 Currency Codes which displays the standard three-letter codes for every currency in the world.
List of Currency Symbols
Information is available below on Fonts Used in this Page and How To Work With Currency Symbols.
- Country and CurrencyCurrency CodeFont:
Code2000Font:
Arial Unicode MSUnicode:
DecimalUnicode:
Hex
- ALLLekLek76, 101, 1074c, 65, 6b
- AFN؋؋154760b
- ARS$$3624infoStandard dollar sign is generally used to signify peso amounts.
- AWGƒƒ402192
- AUD$$3624
- AZN₼₼838020bc
- BSD$$3624
- BBD$$3624
- BYNBrBr66, 11442, 72
- BZDBZ$BZ$66, 90, 3642, 5a, 24
- BMD$$3624
- BOB$b$b36, 9824, 62
- BAMKMKM75, 774b, 4d
- BWPPP8050
- BGNлвлв1083, 107443b, 432
- BRLR$R$82, 3652, 24infoThis symbol is composed of two sequential characters: an upper case "R" followed by standard dollar sign "$".
- BND$$3624
- KHR៛៛610717db
- CAD$$3624
- KYD$$3624
- CLP$$3624infoStandard dollar sign is generally used to signify peso amounts.
- CNY¥¥165a5infoSame symbol as JPY Japan Yen.
- COP$$3624
- CRC₡₡835320a1
- HRKknkn107, 1106b, 6e
- CUP₱₱836920b1
- CZKKčKč75, 2694b, 10d
- DKKkrkr107, 1146b, 72infoThis symbol is composed of two sequential characters: a lower case "k" followed by a lower case "r".
- DOPRD$RD$82, 68, 3652, 44, 24
- XCD$$3624
- EGP££163a3
- SVC$$3624
- EUR€€836420ac
- FKP££163a3
- FJD$$3624
- GHS¢¢162a2
- GIP££163a3
- GTQQQ8151
- GGP££163a3
- GYD$$3624
- HNLLL764c
- HKD$$3624infoStandard dollar sign is generally used. Sometimes written HK$ for clarity if used alongside US Dollar prices.
- HUFFtFt70, 11646, 74
- ISKkrkr107, 1146b, 72
- INR837720b9infoIntroduced July 2010 - no font information available at this time.
- IDRRpRp82, 11252, 70
- IRR﷼﷼65020fdfc
- IMP££163a3
- ILS₪₪836220aa
- JMDJ$J$74, 364a, 24
- JPY¥¥165a5infoSame symbol as CNY China Yuan Renminbi.
- JEP££163a3
- KZTлвлв1083, 107443b, 432
- KPW₩₩836120a9
- KRW₩₩836120a9
- KGSлвлв1083, 107443b, 432
- LAK₭₭836520ad
- LBP££163a3
- LRD$$3624
- MKDденден1076, 1077, 1085434, 435, 43d
- MYRRMRM82, 7752, 4d
- MUR₨₨836020a8
- MXN$$3624infoStandard dollar sign is generally used to signify peso amounts.
- MNT₮₮836620ae
- MZNMTMT77, 844d, 54
- NAD$$3624
- NPR₨₨836020a8
- ANGƒƒ402192
- NZD$$3624
- NIOC$C$67, 3643, 24
- NGN₦₦835820a6
- NOKkrkr107, 1146b, 72
- OMR﷼﷼65020fdfc
- PKR₨₨836020a8
- PABB/.B/.66, 47, 4642, 2f, 2e
- PYGGsGs71, 11547, 73
- PENS/.S/.83, 47, 4653, 2f, 2einfoThis symbol is composed of three sequential characters: an upper case "S" followed by a slash "/" followed by a dot ".".
- PHP₱₱836920b1
- PLNzłzł122, 3227a, 142
- QAR﷼﷼65020fdfc
- RONleilei108, 101, 1056c, 65, 69
- RUB₽₽838120bd
- SHP££163a3
- SAR﷼﷼65020fdfc
- RSDДин.Дин.1044, 1080, 1085, 46414, 438, 43d, 2e
- SCR₨₨836020a8
- SGD$$3624
- SBD$$3624
- SOSSS8353
- ZARRR8252
- LKR₨₨836020a8
- SEKkrkr107, 1146b, 72infoThis symbol is composed of two sequential characters: a lower case "k" followed by a lower case "r".
- CHFCHFCHF67, 72, 7043, 48, 46
- SRD$$3624
- SYP££163a3
- TWDNT$NT$78, 84, 364e, 54, 24infoUnconfirmed.
- THB฿฿3647e3f
- TTDTT$TT$84, 84, 3654, 54, 24
- TRY837820bainfoIntroduced March 2012 - no font information available at this time.
- TVD$$3624
- UAH₴₴837220b4
- GBP££163a3
- USD$$3624
- UYU$U$U36, 8524, 55
- UZSлвлв1083, 107443b, 432
- VEFBsBs66, 11542, 73
- VND₫₫836320ab
- YER﷼﷼65020fdfc
- ZWDZ$Z$90, 365a, 24
Founts Used In This Page
Each currency symbol is presented first as a graphic, then in two Unicode-friendly fonts: Code2000 and Arial Unicode MS. The graphic symbol in the first column will always be visible, but the symbols in the other columns may or may not be available, depending on which fonts are installed on your computer.
Note that of the two fonts used above, only Code2000 is complete. The other fonts have missing elements, which will appear as hollow boxes. No currency symbol is a hollow box; a hollow box always means that a font does not contain a symbol for that currency.
Code2000 is a highly recommended shareware font that contains all the currency symbols listed above. You can download it here.
Arial Unicode MS is a common font included with certain Microsoft products.
If you have both fonts installed, you may notice that the symbols vary slightly in design from one font to another. This is normal, as there are often multiple accepted ways of rendering a currency symbol. For example, in the United States, the dollar sign is sometimes rendered with two vertical lines, and sometimes with one, both of which are acceptable. (However, in most other parts of the world, a dollar sign with two vertical lines is never used.)
To install the Code2000 font, use the link above to download it and save it somewhere on your computer. Then, unzip the downloaded file and read the enclosed LICENSE.TXT file for the details on the shareware terms of use.
To find out how to work with currency symbols in your documents, scroll down to the How To Work With Currency Symbols section.
How To Work With Currency Symbols
To view and work with currency symbols on your computer, you first need to have fonts installed that are capable of displaying them. The only font we know of that contains all symbols is the Code2000 shareware font by James Kass. We therefore recommend that you download and install the Code2000 font. (See the above section on how to do this.)
Once the Code2000 font is installed, you can begin using the symbols in your documents.
Using Currency Symbols in Microsoft Word XP / 2003
Ensure that you have Code2000 downloaded and installed.
Start a new document Microsoft Word, or open an existing Word document into which you wish to place the currency symbol.
Open the font selector by clicking Format - Font. (See screen shot)
Select the Code2000 font, and then click OK. (See screen shot)
Open the symbol selector by clicking Insert - Symbol. (See screen shot)
A new window will open up called Symbol. (See screen shot)
Look up the Unicode: Hex code from the above table, enter it in the Character Code field, and click Insert. (See screen shot)
The symbol will now be in your Word document. (See screen shot)
Start a new document Microsoft Word, or open an existing Word document into which you wish to place the currency symbol.
Open the font selector by clicking Format - Font. (See screen shot)
Select the Code2000 font, and then click OK. (See screen shot)
Open the symbol selector by clicking Insert - Symbol. (See screen shot)
A new window will open up called Symbol. (See screen shot)
Look up the Unicode: Hex code from the above table, enter it in the Character Code field, and click Insert. (See screen shot)
The symbol will now be in your Word document. (See screen shot)
Tips and Tricks
Once you have a currency symbol inserted in your document in the Code2000 font, you can check to see if the symbol is available in other fonts. Just highlight the currency symbol and then change the font. If the symbol is not supported, it will disappear or be replaced by a hollow box. If this happens, just try another font, or go back to Code2000.
If you want to send a document with a special currency symbol to someone else, then they will need to have the font for that symbol on their computer as well. Otherwise, they will not see the symbol. The simplest solution is often to use the Code2000 font in your document, and then have the recipient install the Code2000 font.
If you want to send a document with a special currency symbol to someone else, then they will need to have the font for that symbol on their computer as well. Otherwise, they will not see the symbol. The simplest solution is often to use the Code2000 font in your document, and then have the recipient install the Code2000 font.