Currency Encyclopedia

A
ada
ADA - Cardano
aed
AED - Emirati Dirham
afn
AFN - Afghan Afghani
all
ALL - Albanian Lek
amd
AMD - Armenian Dram
ang
ANG - Dutch Guilder
aoa
AOA - Angolan Kwanza
ars
ARS - Argentine Peso
aud
AUD - Australian Dollar
awg
AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder
azn
AZN - Azerbaijan Manat
B
bam
BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
bbd
BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar
bch
BCH - Bitcoin Cash
bdt
BDT - Bangladeshi Taka
bgn
BGN - Bulgarian Lev
bhd
BHD - Bahraini Dinar
bif
BIF - Burundian Franc
bmd
BMD - Bermudian Dollar
bnd
BND - Bruneian Dollar
bob
BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano
brl
BRL - Brazilian Real
bsd
BSD - Bahamian Dollar
btc
BTC - Bitcoin
btn
BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum
bwp
BWP - Botswana Pula
byn
BYN - Belarusian Ruble
byr
BYR - Belarusian Ruble
bzd
BZD - Belizean Dollar
C
cad
CAD - Canadian Dollar
cdf
CDF - Congolese Franc
chf
CHF - Swiss Franc
clp
CLP - Chilean Peso
cny
CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi
cop
COP - Colombian Peso
crc
CRC - Costa Rican Colon
cuc
CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso
cup
CUP - Cuban Peso
cve
CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo
czk
CZK - Czech Koruna
D
djf
DJF - Djiboutian Franc
dkk
DKK - Danish Krone
doge
DOGE - Dogecoin
dop
DOP - Dominican Peso
dot
DOT - Polkadot
dzd
DZD - Algerian Dinar
E
eek
EEK - Estonian Kroon
egp
EGP - Egyptian Pound
ern
ERN - Eritrean Nakfa
etb
ETB - Ethiopian Birr
eth
ETH - Ethereum
eur
EUR - Euro
F
fjd
FJD - Fijian Dollar
fkp
FKP - Falkland Island Pound
G
gbp
GBP - British Pound
gel
GEL - Georgian Lari
ggp
GGP - Guernsey Pound
ghs
GHS - Ghanaian Cedi
gip
GIP - Gibraltar Pound
gmd
GMD - Gambian Dalasi
gnf
GNF - Guinean Franc
gtq
GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal
gyd
GYD - Guyanese Dollar
H
hkd
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
hnl
HNL - Honduran Lempira
hrk
HRK - Croatian Kuna
htg
HTG - Haitian Gourde
huf
HUF - Hungarian Forint
I
idr
IDR - Indonesian Rupiah
ils
ILS - Israeli Shekel
imp
IMP - Isle of Man Pound
inr
INR - Indian Rupee
iqd
IQD - Iraqi Dinar
irr
IRR - Iranian Rial
isk
ISK - Icelandic Krona
J
jep
JEP - Jersey Pound
jmd
JMD - Jamaican Dollar
jod
JOD - Jordanian Dinar
jpy
JPY - Japanese Yen
K
kes
KES - Kenyan Shilling
kgs
KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som
khr
KHR - Cambodian Riel
kmf
KMF - Comorian Franc
kpw
KPW - North Korean Won
krw
KRW - South Korean Won
kwd
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar
kyd
KYD - Caymanian Dollar
kzt
KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge
L
lak
LAK - Lao Kip
lbp
LBP - Lebanese Pound
link
LINK - Chainlink
lkr
LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee
lrd
LRD - Liberian Dollar
lsl
LSL - Basotho Loti
ltc
LTC - Litecoin
ltl
LTL - Lithuanian Litas
luna
LUNA - Terra
lvl
LVL - Latvian Lat
lyd
LYD - Libyan Dinar
M
mad
MAD - Moroccan Dirham
mdl
MDL - Moldovan Leu
mga
MGA - Malagasy Ariary
mkd
MKD - Macedonian Denar
mmk
MMK - Burmese Kyat
mnt
MNT - Mongolian Tughrik
mop
MOP - Macau Pataca
mru
MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya
mur
MUR - Mauritian Rupee
mvr
MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa
mwk
MWK - Malawian Kwacha
mxn
MXN - Mexican Peso
myr
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit
mzn
MZN - Mozambican Metical
N
nad
NAD - Namibian Dollar
ngn
NGN - Nigerian Naira
nio
NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba
nok
NOK - Norwegian Krone
npr
NPR - Nepalese Rupee
nzd
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
O
omr
OMR - Omani Rial
P
pab
PAB - Panamanian Balboa
pen
PEN - Peruvian Sol
pgk
PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina
php
PHP - Philippine Peso
pkr
PKR - Pakistani Rupee
pln
PLN - Polish Zloty
pyg
PYG - Paraguayan Guarani
Q
qar
QAR - Qatari Riyal
R
ron
RON - Romanian Leu
rsd
RSD - Serbian Dinar
rub
RUB - Russian Ruble
rwf
RWF - Rwandan Franc
S
sar
SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal
sbd
SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar
scr
SCR - Seychellois Rupee
sdg
SDG - Sudanese Pound
sek
SEK - Swedish Krona
sgd
SGD - Singapore Dollar
shp
SHP - Saint Helenian Pound
sle
SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone
sll
SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone
sos
SOS - Somali Shilling
spl
SPL - Seborgan Luigino
srd
SRD - Surinamese Dollar
stn
STN - Sao Tomean Dobra
svc
SVC - Salvadoran Colon
syp
SYP - Syrian Pound
szl
SZL - Swazi Lilangeni
T
thb
THB - Thai Baht
tjs
TJS - Tajikistani Somoni
tmt
TMT - Turkmenistani Manat
tnd
TND - Tunisian Dinar
top
TOP - Tongan Pa'anga
try
TRY - Turkish Lira
ttd
TTD - Trinidadian Dollar
tvd
TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar
twd
TWD - Taiwan New Dollar
tzs
TZS - Tanzanian Shilling
U
uah
UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia
ugx
UGX - Ugandan Shilling
uni
UNI - Uniswap
usd
USD - US Dollar
uyu
UYU - Uruguayan Peso
uzs
UZS - Uzbekistani Som
V
vef
VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar
ves
VES - Venezuelan Bolívar
vnd
VND - Vietnamese Dong
vuv
VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
W
wst
WST - Samoan Tala
X
xaf
XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC
xag
XAG - Silver Ounce
xau
XAU - Gold Ounce
xcd
XCD - East Caribbean Dollar
xcg
XCG - Caribbean Guilder
xdr
XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights
xlm
XLM - Stellar Lumen
xof
XOF - CFA Franc
xpd
XPD - Palladium Ounce
xpf
XPF - CFP Franc
xpt
XPT - Platinum Ounce
xrp
XRP - Ripple
Y
yer
YER - Yemeni Rial
Z
zar
ZAR - South African Rand
zmk
ZMK - Zambian Kwacha
zmw
ZMW - Zambian Kwacha
zwd
ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar
zwg
ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar
zwl
ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

