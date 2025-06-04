sos
SOS - Somali Shilling

The Somali Shilling is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somali Shilling rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Somali Shilling Stats

NameSomali Shilling
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Somali Shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalia

Why are you interested in SOS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SOS email updatesGet SOS rates on my phoneGet a SOS currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16359
GBP / EUR1.16001
USD / JPY147.478
GBP / USD1.34978
USD / CHF0.802415
USD / CAD1.37880
EUR / JPY171.603
AUD / USD0.650720

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%