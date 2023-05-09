The cost of sending your money to another country changes from the United Kingdom based on how you choose to pay, the type of money you're sending, and where you're sending.

If you use the Xe app or go online, you can see the exact cost before you send your money. Because we use live exchange rates, the cost of your transfer might change before you finish the transaction. If that happens, we'll let you know right away.

In some countries, people have to pay a fee when they use a credit or debit card for their money transfer. This fee is a percentage of the total amount you're sending. Also, if you use a credit card, your card company might charge you a separate fee called a cash advance fee.

If you need to send money fast, we recommend using a card — most card transfers are completed within minutes. If you pay with a bank or wire transfer, you won't have to pay a fee, but it could take up to four business days for the money to get to the person you're sending it to.