Le moyen rapide et fiable d'envoyer de l'argent

Des millions de personnes consultent nos tarifs internationaux et envoient de l'argent en ligne vers 200 pays dans 100 devises.

Trustpilot Transferts sécurisés
1000 $
Taux d'envoi
0
Frais d'envoi
0,00 $US
Remise...

Total

0,00 $US

curved-line-reflection

L'avantage Xe

Combien pouvez-vous économiser en envoyant des transferts d'argent internationaux avec Xe?

ProviderRecipient Gets
XE
$15,086

+158.00 USD

Chase
$14,928

-158.00 USD

Bank of America
$14,924

-162.00 USD

Wells Fargo
$14,582

-504.00 USD

CitiBank
$14,338

-748.00 USD

$10.7K$11.2K$11.7K$12.2K$12.7K$13.1K$13.6K$14.1K$14.6K$15.1K
Tarifs corrects à 12:00 GMT le 3/12/22

Pourquoi choisir Xe

Plus de 30 ans d'excellence

Transferts rapides

Envoyez de l'argent en quelques secondes à vos proches à travers le monde.

Suivez vos transferts

Frais transparents

Nous nous efforçons toujours de vous offrir le meilleur tarif avec des frais simples.

Voir nos tarifs

Sécurité

Nous protégeons votre argent et vos données avec la conformité légale et la politique.

À propos de la sécurité Xe

Envoyez de l'argent en ligne, à domicile ou en déplacement

L'application Xe a tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour les transferts d'argent internationaux. C'est simple, sécurisé et sans frais cachés.

Téléchargez l'application
xe mobile app mockup

Ce que les gens disent

50 000 clients recommandent Xe

6 étapes faciles

Comment envoyer de l'argent en ligne avec Xe

1

Inscription gratuite

Connectez-vous à votre compte Xe ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement. Cela ne prend que quelques minutes, tout ce dont vous avez besoin est une adresse e-mail.

2

Obtenir un devis

Indiquez-nous la devise que vous souhaitez transférer, le montant que vous souhaitez envoyer et la destination.

3

Ajoutez votre destinataire

Fournissez les informations de paiement de votre destinataire (vous aurez besoin de détails comme son nom et son adresse).

4

Vérifiez Votre Identité

Pour certains transferts, nous pouvons avoir besoin de pièces d'identité pour confirmer qu'il s'agit bien de vous et protéger votre argent.

5

Confirmez votre devis

Confirmez et financez votre transfert avec un compte bancaire, une carte de crédit ou une carte de débit et vous avez terminé!

6

Suivez votre transfert

Voyez où se trouve votre argent et quand il arrive à votre destinataire. Bénéficiez d'une assistance par chat en direct, par téléphone et par e-mail.

Prêt à commencer?

Inscrivez-vous et économisez sur votre prochain transfert!

Connectez-vous et envoyez
curved-line-reflection
Façons d'envoyerFaçons de recevoir

Envoyez de l'argent dans plus de 200 pays dans plus de 100 devises

Les paiements par prélèvement automatique ou chambre de compensation automatisée (ACH) prélèvent des fonds directement sur votre compte bancaire.

Prélèvement ACH

Les paiements par prélèvement automatique ou chambre de compensation automatisée (ACH) prélèvent des fonds directement sur votre compte bancaire.

Les virements bancaires déplaceront de l'argent en transférant de votre banque à la nôtre. Nous recevons généralement l'argent en 24 heures.

Virement bancaire

Les virements bancaires déplaceront de l'argent en transférant de votre banque à la nôtre. Nous recevons généralement l'argent en 24 heures.

Les paiements par carte prennent généralement moins de 24 heures. Cependant, les paiements par carte entraînent un petit supplément.

Carte de débit ou de crédit

Les paiements par carte prennent généralement moins de 24 heures. Cependant, les paiements par carte entraînent un petit supplément.

Connecter le monde

Destinations d'envoi d'argent

ae
Envoyer de l'argent au Émirats arabes unis
al
Envoyer de l'argent au Albanie
am
Envoyer de l'argent au Arménie
ar
Envoyer de l'argent au Argentine
au
Envoyer de l'argent au Australie
az
Envoyer de l'argent au Azerbaïdjan
ba
Envoyer de l'argent au Bosnie-Herzégovine
be
Envoyer de l'argent au Belgique
bb
Envoyer de l'argent au Barbade
bd
Envoyer de l'argent au Bangladesh
bg
Envoyer de l'argent au Bulgarie
bh
Envoyer de l'argent au Bahreïn
bn
Envoyer de l'argent au Brunei
bs
Envoyer de l'argent au Bahamas
ca
Envoyer de l'argent au Canada
ch
Envoyer de l'argent au Suisse
cl
Envoyer de l'argent au Chili
co
Envoyer de l'argent au Colombie
cr
Envoyer de l'argent au Costa Rica
cv
Envoyer de l'argent au Cap-Vert
cz
Envoyer de l'argent au République tchèque
de
Envoyer de l'argent au Allemagne
dj
Envoyer de l'argent au Djibouti
dk
Envoyer de l'argent au Danemark
do
Envoyer de l'argent au République dominicaine
dz
Envoyer de l'argent au Algérie
es
Envoyer de l'argent au Espagne
fj
Envoyer de l'argent au Fidji
fr
Envoyer de l'argent au France
gt
Envoyer de l'argent au Guatemala
gr
Envoyer de l'argent au Grèce
hk
Envoyer de l'argent au Hong Kong
hn
Envoyer de l'argent au Honduras
hr
Envoyer de l'argent au Croatie
ht
Envoyer de l'argent au Haïti
hu
Envoyer de l'argent au Hongrie
id
Envoyer de l'argent au Indonésie
il
Envoyer de l'argent au Israël
it
Envoyer de l'argent au Italie
in
Envoyer de l'argent au Inde
jm
Envoyer de l'argent au Jamaïque
jo
Envoyer de l'argent au Jordanie
jp
Envoyer de l'argent au Japon
kw
Envoyer de l'argent au Koweït
lk
Envoyer de l'argent au Sri Lanka
ls
Envoyer de l'argent au Lesotho
lt
Envoyer de l'argent au Lituanie
mg
Envoyer de l'argent au Madagascar
mu
Envoyer de l'argent au Maurice
mw
Envoyer de l'argent au Malawi
mx
Envoyer de l'argent au Mexique
na
Envoyer de l'argent au Namibie
nl
Envoyer de l'argent au Pays-Bas
no
Envoyer de l'argent au Norvège
np
Envoyer de l'argent au Népal
nz
Envoyer de l'argent au Nouvelle-Zélande
om
Envoyer de l'argent au Oman
pe
Envoyer de l'argent au Pérou
ph
Envoyer de l'argent au Philippines
pk
Envoyer de l'argent au Pakistan
pl
Envoyer de l'argent au Pologne
pt
Envoyer de l'argent au Portugal
ro
Envoyer de l'argent au Roumanie
rs
Envoyer de l'argent au Serbie
rw
Envoyer de l'argent au Rwanda
se
Envoyer de l'argent au Suède
sg
Envoyer de l'argent au Singapour
sr
Envoyer de l'argent au Suriname
th
Envoyer de l'argent au Thaïlande
tj
Envoyer de l'argent au Tadjikistan
tn
Envoyer de l'argent au Tunisie
tr
Envoyer de l'argent au Turquie
tt
Envoyer de l'argent au Trinité-et-Tobago
ug
Envoyer de l'argent au Ouganda
us
Envoyer de l'argent au États-Unis
za
Envoyer de l'argent au Afrique du Sud
my
Envoyer de l'argent au Malaisie
ie
Envoyer de l'argent au Irlande
at
Envoyer de l'argent au Autriche
fi
Envoyer de l'argent au Finlande
mc
Envoyer de l'argent au Monaco
je
Envoyer de l'argent au Jersey
sk
Envoyer de l'argent au Slovaquie
lu
Envoyer de l'argent au Luxembourg
cy
Envoyer de l'argent au Chypre
gh
Envoyer de l'argent au Ghana
mt
Envoyer de l'argent au Malte
lv
Envoyer de l'argent au Lettonie
pa
Envoyer de l'argent au Panama
ec
Envoyer de l'argent au Équateur
si
Envoyer de l'argent au Slovénie
me
Envoyer de l'argent au Monténégro
ee
Envoyer de l'argent au Estonie
ps
Envoyer de l'argent au Palestine
gd
Envoyer de l'argent au Grenade
mk
Envoyer de l'argent au Macédoine
ag
Envoyer de l'argent au Antigua-et-Barbuda
vc
Envoyer de l'argent au Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
sz
Envoyer de l'argent au Swaziland

Questions fréquemment posées

How do I send money internationally?
How much does it cost to transfer money through Xe?
How long does it take to send money internationally?
How much money can I send abroad?
How do I send money to a bank account?
How do I send money to a mobile wallet?
How can I send money online for cash pickup?
How to transfer large amount of money?
Who should I call for money transfer related issues?
How do I track my Xe money transfers?
Why should I trust Xe to send my money online?