Der schnelle und vertrauenswürdige Weg, um Geld zu senden

Millionen von Menschen prüfen unsere internationalen Wechselkurse und senden online Geld in 100 Währungen in 200 Länder.

Der Xe-Vorteil

Wie viel können Sie bei internationalen Geldtransfers mit Xe sparen?

Wechselkurse gültig ab 12:00 GMT 3/12/22

Darum sollten Sie Xe wählen

Über 30 Jahre exzellenter Service

Schnelle Überweisungen

Senden Sie Geld in Sekundenschnelle an Ihre Lieben auf der ganzen Welt.

Überweisungsstatus prüfen

Transparente Gebühren

Wir bemühen uns stets, Ihnen den besten Wechselkurs mit einfachen Gebühren anzubieten.

Informationen zu Gebühren

Sicherheit

Wir schützen Ihr Geld und Ihre Daten durch die Einhaltung von Gesetzen und Richtlinien.

Mehr zur Sicherheit bei Xe

Online Geld versenden, von zu Hause oder unterwegs

In der Xe-App finden Sie alles, was Sie für internationale Überweisungen benötigen. Sie ist einfach zu nutzen, sicher und umfasst keine versteckten Gebühren.

Kundenstimmen

50.000 Kunden empfehlen Xe

6 einfache Schritte

So senden Sie Geld online mit Xe

1

Kostenlos anmelden

Melden Sie sich bei Ihrem Xe-Konto an oder registrieren Sie sich kostenlos. Es dauert nur ein paar Minuten und alles, was Sie brauchen, ist eine E-Mail Adresse.

2

Angebot anfordern

Teilen Sie uns die Währung, den Betrag sowie den Zielort Ihrer Überweisung mit.

3

Empfänger hinzufügen

Geben Sie die Zahlungsinformationen des Empfängers an (einschließlich Angaben wie Name und Adresse).

4

Identität verifizieren

Für manche Überweisungen benötigen wir unter Umständen Ausweisdokumente, um Ihre tatsächliche Identität zu bestätigen und Ihr Geld sicher zu verwahren.

5

Angebot bestätigen

Bestätigen Sie Ihre Überweisung mit einem Bankkonto, einer Kredit- oder Debitkarte, und schon ist alles erledigt!

6

Überweisungsstatus prüfen

Schauen Sie nach, wo Ihr Geld ist und wann es bei Ihrem Empfänger ankommt. Holen Sie sich Hilfe per Live-Chat, Telefon oder E-Mail.

Sind Sie startklar?

Melden Sie sich an und sparen Sie bei Ihrer nächsten Überweisung!

ÜberweisungsmethodenEmpfangsmethoden

Versenden Sie Geld in über 200 Länder und über 100 Währungen

Zahlungen per Lastschrift oder Automated Clearing House (ACH) werden direkt von Ihrem Bankkonto abgebucht.

Lastschriftverfahren ACH

Zahlungen per Lastschrift oder Automated Clearing House (ACH) werden direkt von Ihrem Bankkonto abgebucht.

Bei Banküberweisungen wird das Geld von Ihrer Bank an unsere Bank überwiesen. Wir erhalten das Geld in der Regel innerhalb von 24 Stunden.

Banküberweisung

Bei Banküberweisungen wird das Geld von Ihrer Bank an unsere Bank überwiesen. Wir erhalten das Geld in der Regel innerhalb von 24 Stunden.

Kartenzahlungen dauern in der Regel keine 24 Stunden. Allerdings fällt für Kartenzahlungen eine kleine Zusatzgebühr an.

Debit- oder Kreditkarte

Kartenzahlungen dauern in der Regel keine 24 Stunden. Allerdings fällt für Kartenzahlungen eine kleine Zusatzgebühr an.

Wir verbinden die Welt

Senden Sie Geld an folgende Länder

Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

