1000$
匯款匯率
0
發送費用
$0.00
交款...

總計

$0.00

The Xe Advantage

How much can you save when sending international money transfers with Xe?

ProviderRecipient Gets
XE
$15,086

+158.00 USD

Chase
$14,928

-158.00 USD

Bank of America
$14,924

-162.00 USD

Wells Fargo
$14,582

-504.00 USD

CitiBank
$14,338

-748.00 USD

$10.7K$11.2K$11.7K$12.2K$12.7K$13.1K$13.6K$14.1K$14.6K$15.1K
Rates correct as of 12:00 GMT 3/12/22

Why choose Xe

30+ Years of Excellence

Fast transfers

Send money in seconds to your loved ones across the world.

Track your transfers

Transparent Fees

We always strive to give you the best rate with simple fees.

See our fees

Security

We protect your money and data with legal compliance and policy.

About Xe Security

Send money online, at home or on the go

The Xe app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and has no hidden fees.

What people are saying

50,000 customers recommend Xe

6 easy steps

How to send money online with Xe

1

Sign up for free

Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address

2

Get a quote

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.

3

Add your recipient

Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

4

Verify your identity

For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.

5

Confirm your quote

Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!

6

Track your transfer

See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.

Ways to sendWays to receive

Send money to over 200 countries in 100+ currencies

Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

Direct Debit ACH

Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Wire Transfer

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Debit or Credit Card

Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Connecting the World

Send Money Destinations

Frequently Asked Questions

