Dedicated expert support

Looking to book a transfer or need assistance with your account? Our dedicated team of experts is here to provide you with the support you need.
Transfer Support
Need help booking a transfer or stuck on a step in the process? Our client services team is here to assist, ensuring your transactions are seamless, secure, and efficiently managed every time.
Account support
Our customer care team is here to help with any account issues you may face. We understand how frustrating these can be and are dedicated to making your Xe experience smooth and stress-free.
Help Center
Xe's Help Center offers quick answers to common questions—from account access and login help to security and updates—making it easy to find solutions and manage your account efficiently.
When it comes to international money transfers, we understand that sometimes you need extra guidance. Whether you're making a routine transfer or managing a larger transaction, our team of dedicated experts is here to assist you every step of the way.
When transferring large sums internationally, you need more than just a great rate—you need higher send limits, personalized support, and the assurance of secure, reliable transfers. Our client services team is here to ensure your transaction is handled smoothly and that you are getting the most out of your money.
Sending money
Need help with your first transfer? We are happy to help ensure your money arrives securely, quickly, and on time, every time.
Creating an account
Setting up an account is simple. If you need assistance, our dedicated team is here to make the process seamless and smooth.
Funding your transfer
Unsure how to pay? Our team can walk you through all payment options to ensure an easy, stress-free transfer experience.
Sending limits
Not sure about send limits? We can help clarify your sending amounts, taking into account currency, location, and your unique transfer needs.
Getting the best rate
We are proud of our bank-beating rates. Let us walk you through how we can maximize your money and save more.
Securely transferring
Concerned about security? Our team is here to explain our advanced protections and security measures, answering any questions.
From answering your questions to guiding you through each step, our support team is here to make your experience seamless. Let's get you connected.
Managing your account shouldn’t be a hassle. Whether you need help resetting your password, updating personal information, or navigating account settings, our customer care team is here to provide quick and reliable assistance.
Our Help Center has everything you need for managing your Xe account and money transfers. From troubleshooting to setting up transfers, you'll find helpful FAQs and guides. Most answers are just a click away, but if you need more help, our support team is here too.
Several factors can prevent a transfer from completing:
Insufficient funds: Ensure your account has enough balance to cover the transfer amount and any associated fees.
Incorrect recipient details: Verify that the recipient's information, such as bank account number and SWIFT/BIC code, is accurate.
Regulatory compliance: Transfers may be halted due to compliance checks or restrictions imposed by financial institutions or governments.
Technical issues: Occasional system errors can disrupt the transfer process.
If your transfer couldn't be completed, please contact Xe's client services team for assistance.
To receive an international money transfer:
Provide your bank details: Share your bank account number, SWIFT/BIC code, and any other required information with the sender.
Confirm transfer details: Ensure the sender has accurate information to avoid delays.
Wait for deposit: Once the transfer is initiated, funds will be deposited into your account. Typically, this takes 1 to 3 business days, depending on the currencies and countries involved.
If you're experiencing login issues:
Check credentials: Ensure you're entering the correct username and password.
Reset password: If you've forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page to reset it.
Clear browser cache: Sometimes, clearing your browser's cache can resolve login problems.
Contact support: If issues persist, reach out to Xe's customer care team for assistance.
To track your transfer:
Use the Xe App or website: Log in to your account and navigate to the "Activity" or "Transfers" section to view the status of your transfer.
Contact customer care: If you need further assistance, contact Xe's customer care team.
Transfers may be cancelled due to:
Sender's request: The sender may have initiated a cancellation.
Compliance issues: Regulatory requirements or security concerns can lead to cancellations.
Technical errors: System glitches can sometimes result in cancellations.
For specific details about your cancelled transfer, please contact Xe's client services team.
To set up your first transfer:
Create an account: Sign up on Xe's website or app.
Verify your identity: Complete any necessary verification steps as per Xe's requirements.
Enter transfer details: Provide the recipient's information and the amount you wish to send.
Choose payment method: Select your preferred payment option.
Confirm transfer: Review all details and confirm the transfer.
Xe uses various transfer statuses to indicate the progress of your transaction:
In progress: Your transfer is being processed.
Waiting for funds: Xe is awaiting your payment to initiate the transfer.
Ready for pickup: For cash pickup transfers, the funds are available for the recipient to collect.
Completed: The transfer has been successfully delivered.
Cancelled: The transfer has been cancelled, either by you or due to other reasons.