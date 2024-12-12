Global payroll solutions
We help businesses of all sizes manage payroll for employees and suppliers across 190+ countries. Pay in local currencies with competitive exchange rates, fewer manual errors, and guaranteed on-time payments.
Xe’s global payroll solutions allows you to pay employees in their local currency, no matter where they are. With support for 130+ currencies, managing payroll across borders has never been easier.
Our payroll solutions ensure accurate, on-time payments and integrate seamlessly with your existing business systems. Say goodbye to manual errors and high costs with these key features:
Automated payroll
Schedule payments in advance to avoid delays. We make sure that global payroll payments are processed and delivered on time, no matter where your employees are located.
Competitive rates
Pay employees and suppliers globally with low-cost currency conversions. With competitive exchange rates and transparent pricing, Xe is the ideal platform for your payroll needs.
Payment tracking
Easily monitor and track payroll transactions with clear, detailed reports to improve accuracy in your business operations.
API integration
Our API integrations allow you to manage payroll directly from your current software, eliminating the need to change workflows.
Save time and reduce errors by integrating Xe with your existing ERP system. Automate global payroll processing based on your current data and improve workflow efficiency for your business.
With Xe's Mass Payment solution, you can process up to 250+ payments in a single request, sending funds to employees, suppliers, or vendors across different countries. Backed by 30+ years of foreign exchange expertise, Xe always ensures payments are accurate and on time.
Don’t let payroll complexities hold back your business. Xe’s global payroll solution automates payments, supports mass transfers, and provides better visibility into all transactions—helping you focus on growing your business.