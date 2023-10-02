Xe Security

At Xe, security is a top priority, and our commitment lies in safeguarding your money transfers and accounts.

Protecting your data

You can trust us to protect your personal data, and we're transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

Extra secure transactions

Our two factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification systems protect your account and your transaction by ensuring that only you can access them.

Safe and secure at all times

In order to keep your data and money safe, our security operations team monitors continuously for any anomalies. We conduct regular vulnerability scans and utilize independent auditors for penetration tests and other security scans both internally and externally.

Frequently asked questions about security

