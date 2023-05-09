La forma más rápida y confiable de enviar dinero

Millones de personas consultan nuestras tarifas internacionales y envían dinero online a 200 países en 100 monedas.

1000 $
Tasa de envío
0
Tarifa de envío
0,00 US$
Entrega...

Total

0,00 US$

La ventaja de Xe

¿Cuánto puedes ahorrar al enviar transferencias internacionales de dinero con Xe?

ProviderRecipient Gets
XE
$15,086

+158.00 USD

Chase
$14,928

-158.00 USD

Bank of America
$14,924

-162.00 USD

Wells Fargo
$14,582

-504.00 USD

CitiBank
$14,338

-748.00 USD

$10.7K$11.2K$11.7K$12.2K$12.7K$13.1K$13.6K$14.1K$14.6K$15.1K
Tarifas correctas a partir de las 12:00 GMT 3/12/22

¿Por qué elegir Xe?

Más de 30 años de excelencia

Transferencias rápidas

Envía dinero en segundos a tus seres queridos en todo el mundo.

Seguimiento de tus transferencias

Tarifas transparentes

Siempre nos esforzamos por ofrecerle la mejor tasa con tarifas simples.

Seguridad

Protegemos su dinero y sus datos con políticas y cumplimiento legal.

Envíe dinero en línea, en casa o mientras viaja

La aplicación Xe tiene todo lo que necesita para realizar transferencias internacionales de dinero. Es fácil, seguro y no tiene tarifas ocultas.

Lo que la gente esta diciendo

50.000 clientes recomiendan Xe

6 sencillos pasos

Cómo enviar dinero en línea con Xe

1

Registrate gratis

Inicie sesión en su cuenta Xe o regístrese gratis. Solo toma unos minutos, todo lo que necesita es una dirección de correo electrónico.

2

Consiga una cotización

Háganos saber la moneda que desea transferir, cuánto dinero desea enviar y el destino.

3

Agrega tu destinatario

Proporcione la información de pago de su destinatario (necesitará detalles como su nombre y dirección).

4

Verifica tu identidad

Para algunas transferencias, es posible que necesitemos documentos de identificación para confirmar que realmente eres tú y mantener tu dinero seguro.

5

Confirma tu cotización

Confirme y financie su transferencia con una cuenta bancaria, tarjeta de crédito o tarjeta de débito y ¡listo!

6

Seguimiento de su transferencia

Vea dónde está su dinero y cuándo llega a su destinatario. Obtenga soporte de chat en vivo, teléfono y correo electrónico.

¿Listo para comenzar?

¡Regístrate y ahorra en tu próxima transferencia!

Maneras de enviarFormas de recibir

Envía dinero a más de 200 países en más de 100 monedas

Los pagos de Débito Directo o Cámara de Compensación Automatizada (ACH) toman fondos directamente de su cuenta bancaria.

Débito Directo ACH

Los pagos de Débito Directo o Cámara de Compensación Automatizada (ACH) toman fondos directamente de su cuenta bancaria.

Las transferencias bancarias moverán el dinero transfiriéndolo de su banco al nuestro. Normalmente recibimos dinero en 24 horas.

Transferencia bancaria

Las transferencias bancarias moverán el dinero transfiriéndolo de su banco al nuestro. Normalmente recibimos dinero en 24 horas.

Los pagos con tarjeta suelen tardar menos de 24 horas. Sin embargo, los pagos con tarjeta vienen con una pequeña tarifa adicional.

Tarjeta de débito o crédito

Los pagos con tarjeta suelen tardar menos de 24 horas. Sin embargo, los pagos con tarjeta vienen con una pequeña tarifa adicional.

Conectando el mundo

Destinos de envío de dinero

Preguntas Frecuentes

