Spot the signs of a scam

No site will come right out and announce, 'This is a scam!' However, these features could be an indicator of a scam or disreputable service:

An unsecure site. Look at the site URL. Does it begin with “https”? Does your web browser display a closed padlock in the address bar? These are signs that a site is secure and will encrypt sensitive data and personal information - a must-have for any money transfer provider. If the URL begins with “http” or you see an open lock and red background in your address bar, you may not be able to trust the site to keep your information secure.

No presence. Look around the site. You should be able to find an 'About Us' page, as well as contact information and ways you can get in touch. Additionally, if you can't find any reviews, testimonials or mentions of customers who have used the service (and it's not brand new), it could be a sign that they're not quite what they say they are.

Zero positive reviews . No company is perfect, and some negative reviews are inevitable. That being said, if you look around multiple review aggregators (such as Trustpilot, Yelp, and social media) and can’t find a single positive review (and many of the reviews include words like 'scam'), it may be worth listening to the majority.

Too good to be true. We all want the best deal, but sometimes the best deal isn’t feasible. One example could be a money transfer provider offering rates that are significantly lower than competitors’ rates and mid-market rates, or claiming to be completely fee-free.

If you’re sending money, it’s also important to be aware of potential money transfer scams. Learn more about common money transfer scams.

Where should you provide sensitive information?

If you’re providing sensitive information (like your Social Security number, your address, or your banking details) online, it’s important that you provide it by secured means. As mentioned above, check that a website is secure before entering any personal information.

You should never have to send sensitive information by email or on social media (such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

What information will Xe ask for, and how?

In order to verify your identity, Xe may ask you for personal information when you register for an account.

When you initiate a money transfer, we will also require your banking information (so we can take the money from your account), your recipient’s banking information (so we know where to send the transfer), and your recipient’s name and address (to verify that they are the account holder). We’ll ask for all of this in our secure web platform.

In some cases, we might need additional information to verify your identity. If that is the case, we’ll send you an email and direct you to sign into your account and directly upload your documents there.

If you ever receive a message from Xe asking you to provide sensitive personal or financial information by email or social media platform, please contact us. We’d be happy to verify whether the email is legitimate, and we’d like to do everything we can to ensure that our customers aren’t being targeted by scams.