Send money to Mexico faster

Send money abroad with great exchange rates on all international transfers

Send Dólar estadounidense to Peso mexicano

usd
USD
mxn
MXN
1 USD17.97 MXN
5 USD89.85 MXN
10 USD179.70 MXN
25 USD449.25 MXN
50 USD898.50 MXN
usd
USD
mxn
MXN
100 USD1,797.00 MXN
500 USD8,985.00 MXN
1000 USD17,970.00 MXN
5000 USD89,850.00 MXN
10.000 USD179,700.00 MXN

Send money to cash pickup locations and banks in Mexico

Send money online to thousands of cash pickup locations and banks throughout Mexico, including Elektra, Bancoppel, BBVA and Oxxo.

Send money to a bank account, cash pickup or mobile wallet

Send money to thousands of cash pickup locations in Mexico, make bank deposits to all major Mexico banks or transfer money directly to mobile wallets

Send money to over 40,000+ cash pickup locations. Pick up your money transfers instantly at locations such as Elektra, Bancoppel, BBVA and Oxxo.

Revisa donde retirar tu dinero
Bank account

Send money directly to all major Mexico banks, including Banorte, BBVA (Bancomer), Famsa and more. Your money will be deposited in minutes.

Regístrate y envía
Payment options

Send to your loved one’s mobile wallet in Mexico using trusted providers. Your money will be deposited in minutes. Find this exclusively in Xe mobile app.

Download app

How to send money to Mexico

Enviar dinero a México es rápido y fácil con Xe. Regístrate gratis o inicia sesión en tu cuenta de Xe. Después, elige la divisa a la que quieres transferir y el monto. Procede a añadir la información del recipiente. Finalmente, confirma y paga tu transferencia, ¡De lo demás nos preocupamos nosotros!

1. Sign up for free

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

2. Start your transfer

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.

3. Add recipient details

Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

4. Confirm the transfer

Confirm and fund your transfer and leave the rest to us! We'll keep you informed along the way.

How long does it take to send money to Mexico?

Money transfers to Mexico (MXN) can take just minutes or up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. Bank deposit transfers will typically arrive within hours to all major banks in Mexico. Select cash pickup and your money is typically available in minutes at locations throughout Mexico. Transfers to mobile wallets are typically deposited in minutes.

Transfiere ya
How long will it take to send money to Mexico?

How much will it cost to send money to Mexico?

Xe provides great exchange rates and no hidden fees. You can transfer to at an exchange rate of per . Your recipient will receive . You may be able to pay by bank transfer for in additional transfer fees.

Regístrate y envía
How much does it cost to send money abroad?

Send money to Mexico by bank account, debit card or credit card

There are multiple ways to send money to Mexico. Depending on your currency, you can use direct debit (ACH), bank transfer, credit card, or debit card.

Xe card payment

Debit card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Learn more

Xe card payment

Credit card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Send money to with a credit card today!

Saber más

Bank account

Direct debit (ACH)

When you use bank debit (ACH) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer.

Aprende como pagar con débito directo(ACH)

Bank account

Bank transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money.

Aprende cómo pagar con transferencia bancaria

Why use Xe to send money to Mexico?

Xe provides competitive rates with no hidden fees and is a fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks when sending money to Mexico. Safety and security is our top priority. We have 25+ years of international payment experience and 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month.

Regístrate y envía dinero
Send money to Mexico from US (USD to MXN)

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!

'Great'
Based on 50,000 reviews

Download the Xe App to send money to Mexico

The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no hidden fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to today!

Descarga la App
Download the Xe mobile currency app

Envía dinero a más de países

Destinos populares
aed

Send money from Emiratos Árabes Unidos to

aud

Send money from Australia to

bhd

Send money from Bahréin to

cad

Send money from Canadá to

chf

Send money from Suiza to

czk

Send money from República Checa to

dkk

Send money from Dinamarca to

gbp

Send money from Reino Unido to

hkd

Send money from Hong Kong to

¿Quieres enviar dinero a ? Es simple, fácil y rápido.

Como parte de la familia Euronet Worldwide, nuestros usuarios confiaron en año pasado más de $115 billones en transferencias internacionales. Con tipos de cambio transparentes y una plataforma simple, hacemos más fácil el enviar dinero a otros países.

Regístrate y envía dinero

Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to ? Read our FAQs to learn more.

How do I send money to ?
How much will it cost to send money to ?
How long does it take to send money to ?
How much money can I send to ?
What is the best way to send money to ?
How do I send money to a mobile wallet?