Dedicated support tailored to your needs

Dedicated support tailored to your needs

Looking to book a transfer or need assistance with your account? Our dedicated team of experts is here to provide you with the support you need.

Types of support

Transfer support

Transfer Support

Need help booking a transfer or stuck on a step in the process? Our client services team is here to assist, ensuring your transactions are seamless, secure, and efficiently managed every time.

Call us: /
Account support

Account support

Our customer care team is here to help with any account issues you may face. We understand how frustrating these can be and are dedicated to making your Xe experience smooth and stress-free.

Contact customer care
Help center

Help Center

Xe's Help Center offers quick answers to common questions—from account access and login help to security and updates—making it easy to find solutions and manage your account efficiently.

Visit Help Center

Expert global transfer support

When it comes to international money transfers, we understand that sometimes you need extra guidance. Whether you're making a routine transfer or managing a larger transaction, our team of dedicated experts is here to assist you every step of the way.

Call us:
Dedicated expert support

Looking to make a large money transfer?

When transferring large sums internationally, you need more than just a great rate—you need higher send limits, personalized support, and the assurance of secure, reliable transfers. Our client services team is here to ensure your transaction is handled smoothly and that you are getting the most out of your money.

Call us:
Looking to make a large money transfer?

Dedicated support for all your transfer needs

Sending money

Need help with your first transfer? We are happy to help ensure your money arrives securely, quickly, and on time, every time.

Creating an account

Setting up an account is simple. If you need assistance, our dedicated team is here to make the process seamless and smooth.

Funding your transfer

Unsure how to pay? Our team can walk you through all payment options to ensure an easy, stress-free transfer experience.

Sending limits

Not sure about send limits? We can help clarify your sending amounts, taking into account currency, location, and your unique transfer needs.

Getting the best rate

We are proud of our bank-beating rates. Let us walk you through how we can maximize your money and save more.

Securely transferring

Concerned about security? Our team is here to explain our advanced protections and security measures, answering any questions.

Ready to discuss your transfer?

From answering your questions to guiding you through each step, our support team is here to make your experience seamless. Let's get you connected.

Call us:

Comprehensive account support

Managing your account shouldn’t be a hassle. Whether you need help resetting your password, updating personal information, or navigating account settings, our customer care team is here to provide quick and reliable assistance.

Contact us Help Center
Comprehensive account support

Want to find the answers yourself?

Our Help Center has everything you need for managing your Xe account and money transfers. From troubleshooting to setting up transfers, you'll find helpful FAQs and guides. Most answers are just a click away, but if you need more help, our support team is here too.

Visit Help Center
Want to find the answers yourself?

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Why couldn't my transfer be completed?
How do I receive an international money transfer to my bank account?
I’m having trouble logging in. What should I do?
How do I track my money transfer?
Why was my transfer cancelled?
How do I set up my first transfer?
What do the transfer statuses mean?