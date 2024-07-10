Our commitment goes beyond bank-beating rates. Benefit from dedicated expert support, flexible ways to send and receive money, and rapid transfer speeds.
Xe consistently offers bank-beating exchange rates so you can keep more money in your pocket. With upfront pricing and no surprise fees, we outshine traditional banks.
90% of transfers arrive in minutes.
No surprise fees.
Data protection and enterprise-level security.
Receive notifications with every step your funds take.
Are you ready to set up your large money transfer but need some guidance with the process or have other questions? We're here to help and ensure your transfer goes smoothly.
Experience the convenience of digital money transfers. With just a few clicks, you can transfer money to over 220 countries worldwide. Join the thousands who trust us daily for their money transfer needs.
Property purchase
Purchasing a house abroad can be both exciting and scary at the same time. Ensuring your funds are transferred securely and cost-effectively is crucial. Let us take care of it.
Overseas relocation
Your belongings are packed and you are ready to move abroad, but now you're unsure about how to move your money with you. This can be a daunting task, but with our help, it doesn't have to be.
Investment
Looking to expand your portfolio with international investments? Our bank-beating rates ensure you get the most out of your money, giving you more to invest and grow your wealth.
Mortgage/Rental
Whether you are looking to transfer income from your rental properties or need to make payments for your international mortgage, we will ensure your funds are always delivered securely and on time.
Family support
Creating a better life for yourself and your family takes heart and dedication. With Xe, you can trust that your loved ones will receive the money they need quickly and reliably.
Inheritance
Moving proceeds from an inheritance can be complex and overwhelming. We understand the need for care and precision, and we're here to support you every step of the way.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.
Xe for business
Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.
Sending large amounts of money with Xe is very easy. Just follow the below 6 steps.
Step 1: Sign up for free
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address.
Step 2: Get a quote
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.
Step 3: Add your recipient
Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).
Step 4: Verify your identity
For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.
Step 5: Confirm your quote
Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!
Step 6: Track your transfer
See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.
At Xe, we offer multiple ways to send money.
Direct Debit ACH (recommended for large transfers):
Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.
Wire Transfer (recommended for large transfers):
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Debit or Credit Card:
Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Initiating a money transfer reveals typical durations. Delivery time estimates may change based on currency, destination, and payment method. Track transfers using the Activity screen on the Xe app or website and chat live with our virtual assistant, Lexi, for assistance.
Fastest payment options:
Transfers begin once we've received your payment.
Card payments are the quickest, processed almost instantly. Choose card payment for urgent transfers.
Bank transfers, direct debits, and ACH are a bit slower, taking up to 2 business days to reach us.
Delivery timeframes:
After receiving your payment, we send your money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for transfers to reach recipients, depending on currency and destination. For concerns, chat with Lexi to track transfers.
In order to make a money transfer with Xe, you will need your bank information, your recipient's bank information, the amount you're transferring, and the currency you'd like to exchange to.
Once you've confirmed the information and your payment has been received, the transfer initiates.
For your security, we do have limits on how much you can send in a single online transfer.
Online transfer limit per region:
UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent
United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent
Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent
Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent
The payment method you choose may also determine how much you can send with us. Read our FAQs for more information and view a list of payment methods available to you.
Customers in Canada and the USA paying by bank or wire transfer:
Customers in Canada need to send $3000 CAD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
Customers in the USA need to send $3000 USD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
At Xe, we employ state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and personal information. This includes:
Encryption:
All data transmitted through our platform is encrypted using SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology.
Regulatory Compliance:
We are regulated by financial authorities in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring adherence to strict security standards.
Two-Factor Authentication:
We offer two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to your account.
Fraud Prevention:
Advanced monitoring systems are in place to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.
Secure Payment Methods:
We only use secure and reliable payment methods to ensure the safety of your funds during the transfer process.
If you send more than $50,000 USD a year (or local currency equivalent) you are eligible for this service.
Here are just a few things the team can help you with:
• Support with setting up large transfers
• Setting up a forward order to lock in the current send rate for up to 24 months
• Creating market orders to enable you to send money when a target rate is achieved
• Creating a regular payment for making regular, automated transfers with fixed rates, just like your usual direct debits
If you would like to speak with a member of our team, you can call us using the below details:
United Kingdom (GB): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
Europe (EU): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
New Zealand (NZ): +6499054625 (9am-7pm NZT)
Australia (AU): +61280745279 (9am-7pm NZT)
United States (US): +17372557830 (7am-5pm PT)
Canada (CA): +16474753660 (7am-5pm PT)