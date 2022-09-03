Send money abroad with great exchange rates on all international transfers
✅ Competitive rates without any hidden fees
✅ Fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks
✅ 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month
Enviar dinero a es rápido y fácil con Xe. Regístrate gratis o inicia sesión en tu cuenta de Xe. Después, elige la divisa a la que quieres transferir y el monto. Procede a añadir la información del recipiente. Finalmente, confirma y paga tu transferencia, ¡De lo demás nos preocupamos nosotros!
¡Rápido y fácil! Solo necesitamos tu correo electrónico e información adicional.
Elige la divisa a la que quieres transferir, cuanto y a qué destino.
Ofrecemos tipos de cambio increíbles, y somos transparentes sobre cualquier comisión adicional que te vayamos a cobrar.
Confirmaremos el tiempo de envío antes de que confirmes tu transferencia. Envía tus fondos a Xe, y te mantendremos informado a lo largo del proceso.
Sending money to () from () can take between just minutes up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. On many popular routes, Xe can send your money as a same day transfer or even an instant money transfer once we receive your funds.
Take advantage of the current Xe sending rate of per for a transfer of today and the recipient gets . You may be able to pay by bank transfer for in additional transfer fees.
Con más de 30 años de experiencia, Xe facilita envíos de dinero internacionales simples, rápidos y seguros. Descubre lo que más les gusta a nuestros usuarios enviando dinero con Xe.
La aplicación de Xe tiene todo lo que necesitas para transferencias internacionales. Es fácil, seguro y no hay comisiones ocultas. Descarga la aplicación de Xe para iOS o android y empieza a enviar dinero a hoy!
There are multiple ways to send money to . Depending on your currency selection, you can use your debit card, credit card, a direct debit (ACH) or bank transfer.
Pagar por tu transferencia con una tarjeta de débito es fácil y rápido. Además, usualmente es más barato que pagar con tarjeta de crédito.
Pagar tu transferencia con tarjeta de crédito es fácil y rápido. Xe acepta Visa y Mastercard. ¡Envía dinero a con tarjeta de crédito hoy!
Cuando uses débito bancario (ACH) para añadir fondos a tu transferencia, estás autorizando un pago desde tu banco al de nosotros. Toma un poco más de tiempo para que tu dinero llegue a Xe, y por consecuencia, puede hacer que tu transferencia tarde un poco más.
Una transferencia bancaria es un pago digital que envía dinero diractamente desde una cuenta bancaria a otra. Transferencias pueden ser más lentas que un pago con tarjeta de crédito o débito, pero usualmente tienen las mejores tazas.
There are multiple ways to receive money in . You can use Xe's cash pickup or bank deposits.
Send money directly to bank accounts throughout .
Deposited in minutes.
Send money from Emiratos Árabes Unidos to
Send money from Australia to
Send money from Bahréin to
Send money from Canadá to
Send money from Suiza to
Send money from República Checa to
Send money from Dinamarca to
Send money from Reino Unido to
Send money from Hong Kong to
Como parte de la familia Euronet Worldwide, nuestros usuarios confiaron en año pasado más de $115 billones en transferencias internacionales. Con tipos de cambio transparentes y una plataforma simple, hacemos más fácil el enviar dinero a otros países.
Do you have questions about sending money to the ? Read our FAQs to learn more.
It's quick and easy to send money to the with Xe.
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for a free account.
Initiate a transfer to the , and enter the currency you’d like to transfer and the amount.
Enter your recipient’s bank information.
Provide your payment information. We accept direct debit, bank transfers, and card payments.
Confirm your transfer, and leave the rest to us.
Some of our transfers to the come with a small fee, depending on the amount you’d like to send and your payment method. We'll let you know about this fee before you confirm your transfer.
You should allow 1-4 working days for your money to arrive in the , though many transfers arrive more quickly. Before you confirm your transfer, you’ll see a more exact estimate of when your money will arrive after we receive your funds.
You can send up to $535,000 USD (or the currency equivalent) to the online. If you’d like to send more than that, you can contact our dedicated team to arrange a larger transfer.
The best way to for you to send money to the will depend on what you’re looking for in a money transfer. The payment method you choose can impact the speed of your transfer, as well as whether you’ll need to pay any extra fees. You can read more about our payment methods here.
Using a mobile wallet is simple and easy. With Xe, you can send money to mobile wallets in over 35 countries. Learn more about Xe's mobile wallet.
In the Xe app, create or login to your account and choose the 'Mobile wallet' delivery option. Once you've confirmed your transfer and we've received your payment, we'll send your money straight to your recipient's mobile wallet app.