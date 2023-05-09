The fast and trusted way to send money

Millions of people check our international rates and send money online to 200 countries in 100 currencies.

Trustpilot Secure Transfers
1000$
送金レート
0
送金手数料
$0.00
着金...

総額

$0.00

curved-line-reflection

The Xe Advantage

How much can you save when sending international money transfers with Xe?

ProviderRecipient Gets
XE
$15,086

+158.00 USD

Chase
$14,928

-158.00 USD

Bank of America
$14,924

-162.00 USD

Wells Fargo
$14,582

-504.00 USD

CitiBank
$14,338

-748.00 USD

$10.7K$11.2K$11.7K$12.2K$12.7K$13.1K$13.6K$14.1K$14.6K$15.1K
Rates correct as of 12:00 GMT 3/12/22

Why choose Xe

30+ Years of Excellence

Fast transfers

Send money in seconds to your loved ones across the world.

Track your transfers

Transparent Fees

We always strive to give you the best rate with simple fees.

See our fees

Security

We protect your money and data with legal compliance and policy.

About Xe Security

Send money online, at home or on the go

The Xe app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and has no hidden fees.

Download the app
xe mobile app mockup

What people are saying

50,000 customers recommend Xe

6 easy steps

How to send money online with Xe

1

Sign up for free

Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address

2

Get a quote

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.

3

Add your recipient

Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

4

Verify your identity

For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.

5

Confirm your quote

Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!

6

Track your transfer

See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.

Ready to get started?

Sign up and save on your next transfer!

Sign in and send
curved-line-reflection
Ways to sendWays to receive

Send money to over 200 countries in 100+ currencies

Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

Direct Debit ACH

Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Wire Transfer

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Debit or Credit Card

Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Connecting the World

Send Money Destinations

ae
Send money to アラブ首長国連邦
al
Send money to アルバニア
am
Send money to アルメニア
ar
Send money to アルゼンチン
au
Send money to オーストラリア
az
Send money to アゼルバイジャン
ba
Send money to ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
be
Send money to ベルギー
bb
Send money to バルバドス
bd
Send money to バングラデシュ
bg
Send money to ブルガリア
bh
Send money to バーレーン
bn
Send money to ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
bs
Send money to バハマ
ca
Send money to カナダ
ch
Send money to スイス
cl
Send money to チリ
co
Send money to コロンビア
cr
Send money to コスタリカ
cv
Send money to カーボベルデ
cz
Send money to チェコ共和国
de
Send money to ドイツ
dj
Send money to ジブチ
dk
Send money to デンマーク
do
Send money to ドミニカ共和国
dz
Send money to アルジェリア
es
Send money to スペイン
fj
Send money to フィジー
fr
Send money to フランス
gt
Send money to ガテマラ
gr
Send money to ギリシャ
hk
Send money to 香港
hn
Send money to ホンジュラス
hr
Send money to クロアチア
ht
Send money to ハイチ
hu
Send money to ハンガリー
id
Send money to インドネシア
il
Send money to イスラエル
it
Send money to イタリア
in
Send money to インド
jm
Send money to ジャマイカ
jo
Send money to ヨルダン
jp
Send money to 日本
kw
Send money to クウェート
lk
Send money to スリランカ
ls
Send money to レソト
lt
Send money to リトアニア
mg
Send money to マダガスカル
mu
Send money to モーリシャス
mw
Send money to マラウイ
mx
Send money to メキシコ
na
Send money to ナミビア
nl
Send money to オランダ
no
Send money to ノルウェー
np
Send money to ネパール
nz
Send money to ニュージーランド
om
Send money to オマーン
pe
Send money to ペルー
ph
Send money to フィリピン
pk
Send money to パキスタン
pl
Send money to ポーランド
pt
Send money to ポルトガル
ro
Send money to ルーマニア
rs
Send money to セルビア
rw
Send money to ルワンダ
se
Send money to スウェーデン
sg
Send money to シンガポール
sr
Send money to スリナム
th
Send money to タイ
tj
Send money to タジキスタン
tn
Send money to チュニジア
tr
Send money to トルコ
tt
Send money to トリニダード・トバゴ
ug
Send money to ウガンダ
us
Send money to 米国
za
Send money to 南アフリカ
my
Send money to マレーシア
ie
Send money to アイルランド
at
Send money to オーストリア
fi
Send money to フィンランド
mc
Send money to モナコ
je
Send money to ジャージー
sk
Send money to スロバキア
lu
Send money to ルクセンブルク
cy
Send money to キプロス
gh
Send money to ガーナ
mt
Send money to マルタ
lv
Send money to ラトビア
pa
Send money to パナマ
ec
Send money to エクアドル
si
Send money to スロベニア
me
Send money to モンテネグロ
ee
Send money to エストニア
ps
Send money to パレスチナ自治区
gd
Send money to グレナダ
mk
Send money to マケドニア
ag
Send money to アンティグア・バーブーダ
vc
Send money to セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
sz
Send money to スワジランド

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I send money internationally?
How much does it cost to transfer money through Xe?
How long does it take to send money internationally?
How much money can I send abroad?
How do I send money to a bank account?
How do I send money to a mobile wallet?
How can I send money online for cash pickup?
How to transfer large amount of money?
Who should I call for money transfer related issues?
How do I track my Xe money transfers?
Why should I trust Xe to send my money online?