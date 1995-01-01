外出先でもXEで通貨換算

XE Currencyアプリ - 国際通貨に必要なすべてがここに。

Arrow pointing to QR code

携帯電話でスキャンしてインストール

世界中でのダウンロード数が7,000万を突破

4.4/5

Phone with app screenshot
Hand holding phone

Features

  • Transfer money in 65 currencies to over 170 countries
  • Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
  • Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
  • Customize your currency list to your priorities
  • Set rate alerts and receive notifications

外出先から送金

XE Currencyアプリを使用して海外に送金できるようになりました。簡単なだけでなく、セキュリティも万全で、手数料もかかりません。*今すぐ無料口座を開設しましょう。

今すぐ登録詳細
*XE Money Transferに送金する際、または受取人の口座に資金が到達する前に第三者である銀行により料金が請求される場合があります。

XE CurrencyアプリはiOSおよびAndroidでご利用いただけます

Salesfoce logo

XE Salesforce Connector

The XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce, the world's No 1 CRM Platform. Either take complete control of multi currency with rate notifications and manual updates OR simply set up and forget with fully automatic rate updates.

The XE Salesforce Connector is available on Salesforce Appexchange.

Get it now

XE Currency Bots

Have an urgent, spontaneous need for international currency rates while you're busy with other tasks? Introducing the XE Currency Bots! You can now access live exchange rates and calculate purchase prices by interacting with XE bots across many digital platforms.

Alexa

Learn more

Slack

Learn more

Google Assistant

Learn more

Facebook

Learn more

Install the XE Currency app now and discover the difference XE-perience makes

Apple iOSGoogle AndroidAlexaSlackGoogle AssistantFacebook