Money transfer fees explained

Know exactly what you're paying for when you move money. Xe's fees are always transparent, showing you the exact cost before you confirm your transfer.

Committed to full transparency

We pride ourselves on fee transparency.

Exchange rate shown upfront
The exchange rate you see when you confirm your transfer is the rate that you get.

Potential fees displayed clearly
All fees are shown upfront before you confirm your transfer.

Factors that influence money transfer fees

Transfer method

The fees you pay depend on the transfer method. Debit/Credit cards offer fast transfers but higher fees, while direct debit and wire transfers take longer but generally come with lower fees or none at all.

Transfer speed

Faster transfers, like those using cards, tend to have higher fees for quicker processing. Slower methods, like direct debit or wire transfers, may take longer but usually come with lower costs.

Transfer amount

The amount you're sending can impact fees. Larger transfers may qualify for reduced or no send fees, making them more cost-effective. Smaller transfers might incur a fixed fee, so it’s important to consider the transfer size when planning for costs.

Destination country

Fees vary depending on the destination country. Some countries may have higher fees due to local regulations, banking systems, or currency exchange factors, affecting the overall transfer cost.

How fees work at Xe

Although not all transfers have fees, these are fees you may see:

Potential send fee
A flat fee that is added to some transfer amounts.

Varying payment method fee
Some payment methods have additional fees, such as credit cards.

Conversion fee
A small percentage is built into our exchange rate for currency conversion.

Potential third-party fees

In some cases, recipient banks or intermediaries may charge additional fees. It’s important to check with the recipient to understand any fees their bank might impose on the transfer. The recipient may receive less due to fees charged by the recipient’s bank and foreign taxes. Unfortunately, Xe has no control over recipient institution fees.

Watch for hidden fees

Some providers claim "no fees," but they often include high costs within their exchange rates, giving you a worse conversion. Always compare both fees and exchange rates to ensure you're getting the best deal. Xe is transparent, showing both the rate and any fees upfront, so you know exactly what you're paying.

Reduce transfer costs

Choose the right method

To reduce transfer fees, carefully consider which payment method best suits your needs. Choosing the right balance between speed and cost helps minimize expenses without compromising on transfer timing.

Understand fee structures

Familiarize yourself with how fees are applied at your bank and compare transfers between providers. Knowing when and why fees apply can help you make better decisions and save money on your transfers.

Time your transfer

Timing your transfer when exchange rates are favorable can significantly reduce costs. Exchange rates can fluctuate, so it’s smart to monitor trends and send money when rates are best.

