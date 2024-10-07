When will my money arrive?

We know how vital it is for your money to arrive quickly. With near-instant transfer options based on your payment method, you can trust that your funds will reach their destination promptly and reliably every time.
The quick answer is, it depends.
When you set up your money transfer, you will be shown exactly how long it will take for your transfer. The estimate is based on the currency you're sending, where you're sending to, and how you're paying. Transfer usually take 1 to 3 business days.
The fastest way to send money abroad is by using a debit or credit card. While a small fee applies, debit cards have lower fees than credit cards. Once your payment is processed, the transfer starts immediately, ensuring quick delivery to your recipient.
Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Money typically arrives within 24 hours.
Payment by credit card is another one of our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Direct Debit payments take funds directly from your bank account, providing a simple and convenient way to manage regular payments.
Money typically arrive within 3 business days.
数分で完了します。必要なのは、あなたのEメールアドレスといくつかの追加情報だけです。
選択した通貨のライブ銀行送金レートを取得します。
必要な詳細を追加し、送金を設定してください。お振込が確認できましたら、あとは弊社にて対応させていただきます。
Xeアプリで移籍の全過程を追跡。通知を有効にして、移籍の進捗状況をご確認ください。
At Xe, we prioritize both speed and security for every transfer. While we aim to process your transfers quickly, we take all necessary steps to safeguard your money and personal information. With advanced encryption and regulatory compliance, your transfers are protected at every stage.
Stay informed at every step of your transfer journey. Receive timely notifications as your funds move through the process, from start to finish. Simply track your transfer with Xe and have peace of mind knowing where your money is at all times.
We know that transfer delays can be frustrating. Here are some of the reasons why your transfer might be taking longer than you expected.
We need more info
We screen all transfers for security. If we need more info, we’ll email you, and your transfer status will update to 'Action required'.
The bank needs more info
A recipient’s bank may need to review the transfer. If they request info, we’ll email you and pass it to the bank once you provide it.
Recipient's bank is processing
If the recipient's bank is processing the transfer, it may take up to 4 days. Note, the sender’s name won’t appear, but Xe or our partner will.
You chose a slower way to pay
Bank transfer and direct debit take up to 3 days to clear. For faster transfers, pay by debit or credit card for quicker processing.
Weekends or holidays
Transfers may be delayed by weekends, holidays, or local business hours. Consider these factors when sending money to avoid delays.
Bank rejection
A transfer may be delayed if the recipient’s bank rejects it due to incorrect details or issues with the account. We'll notify you if this happens.
It's fast, simple and easy.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.
The time it takes for a transfer to complete depends on several factors, such as the currency, destination country, and the payment method used. Generally, most transfers are completed within 1 to 3 business days.
The fastest way to send money abroad is by using a debit or credit card. These methods start the transfer immediately after payment is processed, and the money typically arrives within 24 hours. While debit cards have lower fees than credit cards, both options come with a small fee.
Several factors can cause delays, including weekends or public holidays, incorrect or incomplete recipient information, or additional verification requirements. Payment method choices can also lead to delays, as bank transfers and direct debit (ACH) payments typically take longer to process compared to card payments.
Yes, you can track your transfer every step of the way through the Xe app. You can also enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer’s progress, so you always know where your money is and when it will arrive.