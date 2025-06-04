Send money to Malta faster ⚡️

Why use Xe to send money to Malta?

✅ Competitive rates without any hidden fees

✅ Fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks

✅ 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month

Send money abroad

In four simple steps, you can send money to Malta

It's quick and easy to send money to Malta with Xe. Simply sign in to your Xe account or sign up for a free account. Then, enter the currency you'd like to transfer and the amount. Next, add your recipient's payment information. Finally, confirm and fund your transfer, and leave it to us!

1. Sign up for free

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

2. Start your transfer

Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.

3. Get the best rates

We offer great exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we may charge.

4. Send your money

We’ll inform you of the delivery times before you confirm your transfer. Send your funds to Xe, and we’ll keep you informed along the way.

How long does it take to send money to Malta?

Sending money to Malta (EUR) from United States (USD) can take between just minutes up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. On many popular routes, Xe can send your money as a same day transfer or even an instant money transfer once we receive your funds.

How much does it cost to send money to Malta?

Take advantage of the current Xe sending rate of 0.8299 per Dollars américains for a transfer of 1 000,00 $US Dollars américains today and the recipient gets 829,90 € Euros. You may be able to pay by bank transfer for 0.00 in additional transfer fees.

Download the Xe App to start sending money to Malta

The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no hidden fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to Malta today!

Multiple payment methods to Malta

There are multiple ways to send money to Malta. Depending on your currency selection, you can use your debit card, credit card, a direct debit (ACH) or bank transfer.

Debit Card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Send money to Malta with a credit card today!

Direct Debit (ACH)

When you use bank debit (ACH) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer.

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money.

Best ways to receive money in Malta

There are multiple ways to receive money in Malta. You can use Xe's cash pickup or bank deposits.

Cash Pickup

Collect money from many cash pick-up locations throughout Malta. Available exclusively in the Xe app. Pickup instantly.

Fast and secure business payments

Bank Deposits

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout Malta.

Deposited in minutes.

Are you interested in sending money to Malta? It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Malta Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to Malta? Read our FAQs to learn more.