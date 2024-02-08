Streamline your global business payments

Our mass payment solutions enable you to process, execute and deliver multiple currencies quickly, easily and securely to 200+ countries and territories in over 100 currencies.

Xe global business account and international payments

Elevate your financial operations

Effortless file submission with simple uploads

Precision in payment processing through automated verification

Streamline global transactions with multi-currency support

Schedule your payments for timely fund delivery on your terms.


ERP Business Solutions

Unlock your business's potential

• Streamline your workflow by cutting or eliminating manual processes

• Accelerate high-volume, time-sensitive payments for faster transactions

• Optimize resource utilization, using fewer resources than before

• Reduce costs with lower fees compared to traditional bank payments

• Benefit from dedicated hands-on support for seamless operations

Why use Xe for your business

With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

We're the currency authority

There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.

Safety and security

As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.

Competitive rates

Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.

No surprise fees

We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees.

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. Find out what our customers love most about using Xe to send money abroad!

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

We're here to help you navigate the complexities of doing business internationally.

Ready to transform your global business payments? Speak with a currency expert today for tailored advice, or fill out the form on the right to get started. We're fluent in currencies, so you don't have to be.

