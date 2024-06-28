Xe Blog

Xe currency moves GDP/EUR

Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range

Xe Corporate UK

18 juin 2024 2 min read

The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

29 mai 2024 4 min read

Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement

Xe Corporate UK

25 mai 2024 3 min read

Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?

Xe Consumer

5 mars 2024 3 min read

Currency Exchange 101

Xe Consumer

25 septembre 2023 4 min read

Woman making an online transaction

How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas

Xe Consumer

1 août 2023 4 min read

Bitcoin

How to convert bitcoin into real money

Xe Consumer

19 janvier 2023 8 min read

Bank of America

How to close Bank of America account?

Xe Consumer

18 janvier 2023 8 min read

Freelancer working

How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)

Xe Consumer

18 décembre 2020 8 min read

Hands counting US dollar bills

What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?

Xe Consumer

4 décembre 2023 4 min read

Save money on European trip

How to save money on your next European trip

Xe Consumer

18 janvier 2023 6 min read

Solitary male traveler with backpack

Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19

Xe Consumer

30 juillet 2020 4 min read

Digital nomad in Portugal

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

17 août 2023 8 min read

Citizenship by investment

Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment

Xe Consumer

17 août 2023 7 min read

Portugal property investment

Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

17 août 2023 7 min read

Woman working on her to-do list for her move to the US

How to plan for an international move

Xe Consumer North America

28 juin 2021 7 min read

Mother and father with two young children in Brooklyn, New York City

Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family

Xe Consumer North America

17 juin 2021 8 min read

Family in the airport for a move to the United States

The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered

Xe Consumer North America

25 mai 2021 9 min read

Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide

Xe Consumer

14 juillet 2023 7 min read

International student

How to pay international school costs

Xe Consumer

23 décembre 2020 6 min read

Student living abroad

Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad

Xe Consumer

26 novembre 2020 7 min read

The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

29 mai 2024 4 min read

2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

14 février 2024 5 min read

Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud

Xe Corporate North America

19 octobre 2023 3 min read

Cryptocurrency

What is crypto currency and how does it work?

Xe Consumer

19 janvier 2023 8 min read

Central bank rates

Currency Data Team

17 mai 2022 1 min read

Cryptocurrencies

Currency Data Team

6 mai 2022 1 min read

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024

Xe Corporate

28 juin 2024 3 min read

Xe Corporate UK

18 juin 2024 2 min read

Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement

Xe Corporate UK

25 mai 2024 3 min read

Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

20 décembre 2021 2 min read

Australia

Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

12 juillet 2021 5 min read

Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

30 avril 2021 3 min read

