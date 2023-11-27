Xe. Powering you.
Xe gives you the power of our most up to date, reputable currency information and offer you secure, reliable, easy to use products and services dedicated to making your life easier.
We are proudly part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, who are recognized as formidable leaders in currency exchange. Together, we form the third largest money transfer business in the world. We strive to offer the most simple, reliable, and friendly money transfer service.
Xenon Laboratories Incorporated (what will later become Xe) is founded by two high school friends, Steven Dengler and Beric Farmer.
The company moves from the basement of a house in the country just outside of Newmarket, Ontario, to the financial district of downtown Toronto.
The Universal Currency Converter is launched on the site. Within a few years, Xe.com becomes the world’s most popular currency site.
Xenon Laboratories begins to focus on its currency and foreign exchange tools and services full time.
The company officially changes its name to xe.com Inc.
The "Universal Currency Converter" and "Xe" trademarks are registered in Canada. Both eventually become registered in the USA, EU, and around the world.
Xe headquarters move from the financial district in downtown Toronto to 1145 Nicholson Road, Newmarket. Our office continues to expand as we grow to meet the changing and increasing demands of our customers.
Currency charts and graphs are introduced to the site. They later become dynamic and are currently offered on the homepage of xe.com.
Xe introduces a brand-new logo.
The Xe Currency App for iPhone is launched. It is downloaded a million times in the first year. In a few years, it becomes the world's favorite currency app, with 100M+ downloads worldwide.
Xe is named a Greater Toronto Top Employer and is repeatedly selected in subsequent years.
Xe embraces cloud computing to enhance its services which allows Xe to continue to be nimble, agile and provide our customers with the best possible experience even in times of high information demand from our servers.
Xe Celebrates its 20th birthday as the world's favorite currency site and a top 500 global site.
Responsive Website Launch – In order to provide an improved customer experience across all devices and platforms used by our customers, we launched a fully responsive site with an experience based on varying screen sizes, platforms and orientations.
To meet the ongoing needs of our corporate clients to have accurate and reliable exchange rates for businesses, Xe launches Xe Currency Data. Today it is the trusted choice for thousands of organizations worldwide.
Acquisition by Euronet Worldwide - Xe became part of the Euronet family, a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers.
HiFX joins forces with Xe. By combining Xe’s 25 years of authority in currency exchange and HiFX’s comprehensive range of money transfer services, we become an even more powerful Xe for you.
