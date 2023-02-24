Learn about different currencies in our currency encyclopedia, view world currency symbols, ISO currency codes and IBAN country lists, or keep up to date with our Xe currency blog. Use the glossary to improve your understanding of money transfer terminology or view the trusted Xe currency converter and free currency charts.
Learn the basics of currency exchange, why currencies fluctuate, and get tips for your next foreign exchange transaction.
Familiarize yourself with technical language used in the world of money transfers and look up commonly used terms.
Create international money transfers, with over 190+ countries available. View Xe's send money rates and payment methods.
Read currency profiles with live rates, breaking forex news, and other facts for every world currency. You can also learn about services available for each currency.
Keep up to date with global content from our trusted team of currency experts. Learn about money transfer, personal finance, travel, living abroad, business and more.
Subscribe to free daily email updates with currency rates for the top 170 currencies. The Xe Currency email also includes news headlines, and central bank interest rates.
A list of symbols used in everyday life to denote that a number is a monetary value, such as the dollar sign "$", the Pound sign "£", and the Euro sign "€".
A list of currency names and their three-letter currency codes used by the industry. Many of these are specified by the International Organization for Standardization's ISO 4217 specification.
A list of countries found in the IBAN Registry authorized by SWIFT. Check which countries are members of SEPA.
This is the world's most popular currency tool! It lets you to calculate currency exchange for the top 170 currencies.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The XE Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.