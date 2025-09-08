4.4 on80.54K Reviews

International money transfers and global currency conversions

Leading the world in currency conversions and global money transfers for 30+ years

Global currency conversions

1$

At Xe, we make sending money fast, secure, and convenient. With just a few clicks, you can send money to over 190 countries worldwide. Join thousands who trust us daily for their money transfer needs.

Live exchange rates

Compare 100+ currencies in real time & find the right moment to transfer funds

How to send money online with Xe

  • 1

    Sign up for free

    It only takes a few minutes—all you need is an email address, and you're ready to get started!

  • 2

    Get a quote

    Choose your destination country, send & recipient currency, and send amount to generate a quote.

  • 3

    Add your recipient

    Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

  • 4

    Verify your identity

    For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it's really you and keep your money safe.

  • 5

    Confirm the quote

    Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or a debit card and you're done!

  • 6

    Track your transfer

    See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.

    Manage your currencies on the go with the Xe app

    It has everything you need for international money transfers — easy, secure, and low fees starting at $0.
    Xe currency tools

    FX insights, advanced indicators, live news feeds & customizable dashboards

    International transfers

    Send money to 190 countries across 130 currencies. Enjoy flexible ways to send and receive money.
    Rate alerts

    Set free rate alerts for any currency pair. We'll notify you at your desired rate.
    Historical currency rates

    Analyze rate trends for any currency over a few days, weeks, months, or years. Get an automated currency feed through the Xe Currency Data API.
    IBAN calculator

    Search and validate your IBAN (International Bank Account Number) to make sure your transfer is sent to the right destination.
    Currency email updates

    Get a daily analysis of markets, exchange rates, and news straight in your inbox.
    Xe currency data API

    Providing commercial grade exchange rates to 3000+ companies worldwide

    The world's most trusted source for currency data

    Our exchange rate API offers real-time, accurate, and reliable data for hundreds of currencies. Xe's proprietary rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and reputable banks.
GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from

{
  "from": USD,
  "to": {
    "CAD": 1.260046,
    "CHF": 0.933058,
    "EUR": 0.806942,
    "GBP": 0.719154,
    [170 world currencies]
  }
}
    Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

    Xe for business

    Global business payments simplified.

    Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

    Business payments

