✨ Refer a friend and you'll both get to choose a gift card. Start referring

The fast and trusted way to send money

Millions of people check our international rates and send money online to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies.

10000$
This is how you’ll pay for your transfer.
Rate
0
Send Fee
$0.00
Delivery...

Total

$0.00

Questions? Get in touch
curved-line-reflection

The Xe Advantage

How much can you save when sending international money transfers with Xe?

Compare exchange rates
ProviderRecipient Gets
XE
£15,868

+205.07 GBP

Bank of America
£15,662.93

-205.07 GBP

Chase
£15,662

-206.00 GBP

HSBC
£15,644

-224.00 GBP

Wells Fargo
£15,598.19

-269.81 GBP

Rates correct as of 12:00 GMT 2/11/25

Why choose Xe

30+ Years of Excellence

  1. Fast transfers

    Send money in seconds to your loved ones across the world.

    Track your transfers

  2. Transparent Fees

    We always strive to give you the best rate with simple fees.

    See our fees

  3. Security

    We protect your money and data with legal compliance and policy.

    About Xe Security

Send money online, at home or on the go

The Xe app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and has no surprise fees.

Download the app
xe mobile app mockup

What people are saying

80,540 customers recommend Xe

    How to send money online with Xe

    6 easy steps

    1. 1

      Sign up for free

      Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address

    2. 2

      Get a quote

      Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.

    3. 3

      Add your recipient

      Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

    4. 4

      Verify your identity

      For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.

    5. 5

      Confirm your quote

      Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!

    6. 6

      Track your transfer

      See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.

    Ready to get started?

    Sign up and save on your next transfer!

    Sign in and send
    curved-line-reflection

    Send money to over 190+ countries in 130+ currencies

    • Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

      Direct Debit ACH

      Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.

    • Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

      Wire Transfer

      Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

    • Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

      Debit or Credit Card

      Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

    Connecting the World

    Send Money Destinations

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How do I send money internationally?
    How much does it cost to transfer money through Xe?
    How long does it take to send money internationally?
    How much money can I send abroad?
    How do I send money to a bank account?
    How do I send money to a mobile wallet?
    How can I send money online for cash pickup?
    How to transfer large amount of money?
    Who should I call for money transfer related issues?
    How do I track my Xe money transfers?
    Why should I trust Xe to send my money online?