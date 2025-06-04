Security you can count on
We know how crucial secure services are when it comes to your money and information. That's why we use advanced technology and strict measures to ensure your transfers are always protected and secure.
We put your financial and data security first
Your security is at the heart of everything we do. With cutting-edge technology and strict security measures, we go above and beyond to protect your money and personal information. We ensure a safe, worry-free experience every time you use our services.
Part of the world’s third-largest transfer network
As part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, Xe is part of the world’s third-largest money transfer network. We are globally regulated and adhere to the strictest security protocols, ensuring that every transaction is secure and reliable. We're here to stay—dedicated to providing top-tier protection for your money, every time.
How we protecting what's yours
Secure infrastructure
We use reliable systems for secure, fast transfers. State-of-the-art tech and 24/7 monitoring ensure your transactions are safe, so you can feel confident every time you send money.
Authentication & access control
We use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with biometric verification for logins. Account activity is monitored in real-time to detect and block any unauthorized access instantly.
Total data privacy
We value privacy as a fundamental right. Your data is never sold or misused. We comply with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA, ensuring it is securely handled and fully protected at all times.
Monitoring & threat detection
Our team monitors systems 24/7 using AI-based threat detection. We run regular vulnerability scans and annual third-party penetration tests to proactively detect and address security risks.
Safeguarding your money and data with 2FA
Your Xe account is protected like a high-security vault, with two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification. These layers of protection make sure only you can access your account, keeping your money and personal information safe from any unauthorized access.
24/7 dedicated incident response protocol
In the unlikely event something goes wrong, our team responds instantly to secure your account and stop threats in their tracks. Worried about your account or transactions? Our dedicated support team is available 24/5 and ready to help whenever you need assistance.
Data security starts with training and education
We carefully screen every employee with third-party background checks before granting access to sensitive data. Our team also undergoes regular cybersecurity training, ensuring they’re always up-to-date on the latest best practices to keep your data safe and secure.
How to transfer money abroad with Xe
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Send money
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer
Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
Key policies we follow
We maintain a robust set of security policies and technical standards that align with industry best practices. These are reviewed annually to ensure we're always up-to-date. Some of the key policies include:
Information Security policy
Security Incident Response policy
Remote Access policy
Data Classification policy
Vulnerability Management policy
Data Encryption policy
Logical Access policy
Designed to protect your data
We integrate security measures using a layered approach which helps mitigate cyber threats and ensures resilience by avoiding single points of failure, so your data is always protected.
Data centers
Our data centres are protected by physical and logical security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and 24/7 monitoring by human and AI-based tools. We utilise multiple availability zones to provide redundancy and fault tolerance.
Network security
We employ advanced network security measures, including protection against DDoS attacks, malware, and unauthorized access. Our systems use encryption, real-time threat detection, and automated responses to ensure data integrity and mitigate risks.
We comply with many global banks and regulatory agencies
Send with confidence
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Security FAQ
What personal data does Xe process?
The Personal Data we collect from you may include name, email, telephone number, residential and/or business address and other contact data (“Contact details”), title, date of birth, gender, images, videos, or signature.
Our Privacy notice explains how and why we may process your personal data
Who at Xe can access Personal Data?
Access to Personal Data is restricted on a need-to-know basis using the principle of least privilege. This to ensured that only those personnel at Xe who require access to perform their jobs can do so. An example of this is the Customer Care Team.
Where does Xe process Customer Data?
Xe operate a hybrid model for our website and mobile applications. Our production servers are hosted in AWS and in EU data centers.
Is Xe Customer Data encrypted?
We use advanced encryption technologies providing the highest level of security for your sensitive information. Our systems utilize industry-standard AES-256 encryption for data at rest while data in transit is encrypted over TLS 1.2 and TLS1.3.
Is Xe PCI Compliant ?
Our payment processors are Level 1 Service Providers. Xe never processes payment card data.
How can I protect my data online?
Protecting your data is essential to keep your personal information safe. Here are some easy steps you can take:
Use strong passwords
Create unique and strong passwords for your accounts, and avoid using the same password for multiple services.
Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA):
Whenever possible, enable MFA, which adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.
Be cautious with emails
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown senders.
Be mindful of personal information
Be cautious about sharing sensitive data online and only provide it to trusted sources.
By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches and protect your privacy online.
How do I report fraud?
Please contact us immediately if you think you might have been a victim of a scam.
Keep Evidence: Save any relevant documents or emails as evidence to support your report.
By reporting fraud promptly, you can help protect yourself and others from potential harm and assist in bringing the culprits to justice.
Further information
Your trust is our top priority, and we are committed to safeguarding your personal and financial information. For more details on our security practices or if you have any concerns, please contact our security team at security@xe.com