Become a business partner with Xe for global payments
Join hundreds of businesses partnering with Xe to provide international money transfers, FX risk management solutions, and cutting-edge technology integrations. Choose from a range of partnership options to enhance your business offerings while earning additional revenue. Contact us today to start your partnership with Xe!
Become an affiliate partner
Money transfer affiliates and referral partners
If your audience needs to send money overseas or you’re looking to monetize website traffic, Xe offers an effective solution. Our affiliate program lets you earn from your traffic with easy-to-use tracking links, real-time performance reports, and creative tools. We partner with businesses like rate comparison sites and publications like The Times.
Earn with Xe partnerships
Revenue share and introducer partnerships
Help your clients save time and money on international payments while creating a new income stream for your business by partnering with Xe. When you recommend Xe to your customers, you’ll enjoy revenue-sharing opportunities, and your customers will benefit from better exchange rates and no fees. As an Xe partner, you’ll gain access to a suite of tools and widgets to enhance your website and drive engagement.
Who should partner with Xe?
Xe partners with many types of businesses to deliver tailored international payment solutions. Whether you're seeking market insights, seamless software integration, or new revenue opportunities, Xe offers the tools and technology to support your business and clients.
Consultants
Access detailed insights into the currency exchange market, including real-time data, exchange rates, and gain/loss analysis.
Associations
Stay ahead of market fluctuations and trends, empowering you to make informed international payments at the right time for the most favorable rates.
Software VAR
Expand your service offerings by rebranding Xe’s international payment solutions as your own to generate additional revenue.
Technology
Combine our international payment solutions with your business's technology to offer comprehensive service packages to your clients.
Software integrator
Seamlessly embed Xe’s ERP integration solutions into your software to enable global money transfer capabilities. Harness the power of Xe's technology.
Apps
Integrate Xe's technology into your app to provide your customers with simple and secure international payments in 190+ countries and 130+ currencies.
Benefits of partnering with Xe
When you partner with Xe, you gain access to secure payments, scalable solutions, and an innovative global payment network. All of this is backed by competitive exchange rates, expert currency support, and a trusted network spanning 190+ countries and 130+ currencies.
Secure payments
Your money is protected with multi-factor authentication, regular scans, and security checks, allowing you to send payments with confidence.
Global network
Our partnership with Dandelion Payments give you access to a vast global network spanning over 190+ countries and 130+ currencies.
Scalable solutions
Whether you need single transfers or mass payments, our solutions are tailored to meet your business requirements at every scale.
Competitive rates
Access our competitive currency exchange rates to ensure that you get the most value for your money whenever you make a transfer.
Innovative tech
Our innovative technology evolves to deliver real-time currency insights, reliable security, and seamless global payment experiences.
Expert support
With decades of experience, our expert dealers are here to help you understand the market and improve your currency exchange strategy.
White label partnerships
White label partnerships for seamless payments
Offer Xe’s global payment solutions under your brand with white-label partnerships. Provide your customers with competitive exchange rates, advanced risk management tools, and secure international transfers—all powered by Xe’s cutting-edge technology. With minimal to no additional development required, the integration process is simple and hassle-free.
Seamless API solutions
International payments don’t have to be complicated. Our API solutions simplify the process:
Payments API
Integrate Xe's Payments API to help your customers make east, fast and secure international payments.
Currency Data API
Access real-time FX information for 220+ currencies, sourced from the top financial data providers and banks.
Mass Payments API
Simplify bulk transfers by sending payments to suppliers, employees, and vendors across 190+ countries.
Xe's ERP integration partners
We integrate with software like Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to simplify payments and financial data management.
Sage Intacct
Embed Xe with Sage Intacct to automate transactions, access real-time rates, and manage financial data.
Dynamics 365 Finance
Reduce time spent managing domestic and global payments when you embed Xe in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance.
Dynamics 365 BC
Integrate Xe into Dynamics 365 Business Central to easily send, track, and report on international payments.
Xe's featured data partner - JFD Brokers
JFD Brokers operates as an electronic trading environment for sophisticated retail investors and institutional partners. They deliver outstanding trading functionality, market reach, depths of liquidity, speed of execution, and robust IT scalability at competitive trading costs.
Get started as a partner with Xe
Share your interest in becoming a corporate partner with Xe, and we’ll customize a solution for your business needs. Fill out the form below, and our partnership team will contact you shortly.
Partnerships FAQ
Join Xe's affiliate program to start earning from your traffic. We'll send you a payout for every customer that results in a successful conversion. Track your earnings and see how your affiliate link is performing from your Impact Radius dashboard. Xe provides you with:
Tracking links
Creative banners and tools
Real-time performance dashboards
Xe offers several partnership options including:
We partner with all kinds of businesses to offer international payment solutions.
Financial consultants and advisors
Technology firms and app developers
Associations
Software vendors, VARs, and integrators
Media, affiliate marketers, and content creators
Fill out the interest form to let us know more about your business. An Xe team member will reach out to you to discuss how we can find a solutions that best suits your business's needs.