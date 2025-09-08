- Home
User roles for better team management
Set up team access with role-based permissions
Assign roles like Admin, Authorizer, and Inputter to manage team access and permissions. Control who can view, create, or approve payments to strengthen your internal controls and simplify your payment approval process.
Assign team roles
Inputter
Set up payments and send them for approval. Easily manage recipient details and payment information.
Authorizer
Check payments for accuracy and approve or decline them to stay in control of your outgoing funds.
Admin
Oversee team roles, create and auto-approve scheduled payments, and manage approvals.
Protect sensitive data
Not every team member needs full access to your business’s financial data. Manage team permissions to limit access to sensitive information and reduce the risk of unauthorized transactions.
Streamline payment processes
We understand that businesses have many moving parts. Assigning team access and permissions boosts security, simplifies workflows, and minimizes errors across your payment processes.
Increase security
Limit access to sensitive financial information and assign roles only to trusted users within your business.
Simplify workflows
Assign specific tasks, like payment approvals or recipient updates, to streamline team processes.
Minimize errors
Ensure payment requests are reviewed and approved by appropriate team members to avoid mistakes.
Empower your team with role-based access and permissions
Questions about team access and permissions
Team access and permissions let you assign specific roles and capabilities to team members. Control who approves payments, manages recipient information, and accesses sensitive financial data. Easily manage team access by setting custom permissions to give the right people the right level of control.
Managing team access and permissions is a great way to boost security, reduce manual errors, and streamline workflows. By assigning specific tasks to team members, you can maintain control over sensitive operations and reduce the risk of mistakes.
Increase efficiency with user roles that keep team members on track. Assign operations like setting up payments, approving transfers, or updating recipient information. With clear roles and access, operations move faster with reduced errors.
With team access and permissions, you can limit access to financial information and transaction capabilities so that only trusted team members can interact with sensitive data. This helps protect your business from unauthorized activity while giving you peace of mind knowing who has access to what.