Currency converter & money transfer app

The Xe app is available for download on both the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android devices. With the Xe app, you get an all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage your global currency needs and international money transfers. Whether you're tracking multiple currencies, setting up rate alerts, or sending funds to over 200 countries in nearly 130+ currencies, the app is designed to give you full control at your fingertips. Additionally, you can access real-time exchange rates, view historical data, and manage your transactions securely and efficiently, wherever you are.