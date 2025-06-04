  1. Home
Send money to India

Benefit from bank-beating rates, low or no fees, and dedicated support when you send money to India

How long does it take to send money to India?

Sending money to India (INR) from United States (USD) can take anywhere from just minutes to up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. For many popular routes, Xe offers same-day transfers or even instant transfers as soon as we receive your funds.

How long will it take to send money to India?

How much does it cost to send money to India?

The cost of sending money to India varies depending on several factors, such as the payment method, transfer amount, and the speed of the transfer. You can expect transparent pricing, with no surprise fees, so you always know exactly how much your transfer will cost before you send it.

FX risk management market orders

How to send money to India with Xe

Create account

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Why use Xe to send money to India?

Maximize your money

Maximize your money

Competitive exchange rates and low fees ensure you keep more money in your pocket when you send money to India.

What you see is what you get

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Fast transfers, always

Fast, reliable transfers

Enjoy fast and efficient transfers, regardless of the amount. Our streamlined system ensures your money reaches its destination fast.

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. Over 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions daily.

Send money to India with the Xe app

The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no surprise fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to India today!

Download the Xe mobile currency app

Transfer more Indian Rupees per US Dollars when you send with Xe

Take advantage of Xe's current sending rate of 90.6073 per US Dollars when you transfer $1,000.00 US Dollars today, giving your recipient ₹90,607.30 Indian Rupees.

Transfer more when you send with Xe

Best ways to send money to India

Debit or Credit Card

Debit Card

Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Debit or Credit Card

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Direct Debit

Direct Debit (ACH)

Direct debit (ACH) is a transfer authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer.

Wire Transfer

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than Debit or Credit cards, but they are usually cheaper.

Best ways to receive money in India

Bank Deposits

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout India.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash Pickup

Collect money from over 115,000 locations throughout India. Available exclusively in the Xe app. Pickup instantly.

Send money to India with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

India Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to India? Read our FAQs to learn more.