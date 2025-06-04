Dedicated expert support

Support tailored to your unique needs
Looking to book a transfer or need assistance with your account? Our dedicated team of experts is here to provide you with the support you need.
Types of support
Transfer support
Need help booking a transfer or stuck on a step in the process? Our client services team is here to assist, ensuring your transactions are efficiently managed every time.
Account support
Our care team is here to help with any account issues you may face. We understand how frustrating these can be and are dedicated to making your Xe experience smooth and stress-free.
Help Centre
Xe's Help Centre offers quick answers to common questions—from login help to security and updates—making it easy to find solutions and manage your account efficiently.
24/5 expert global transfer support
When it comes to international money transfers, we understand that sometimes you need extra guidance. Whether you're making a routine transfer or managing a larger transaction, our team of dedicated experts is here to assist you every step of the way.
Get personalized support for large money transfers
When transferring large sums internationally, you need more than just a great rate—you need higher send limits, personalized support, and secure transfers. Our client services team is here to ensure your transaction is handled smoothly and that you are getting the most out of your money.
Contact our team for help with...
Sending money
Need help with your first transfer? We are happy to help ensure your money arrives securely, quickly, and on time.
Creating an account
Setting up an account is simple. If you need assistance, our dedicated team is here to make the process seamless.
Funding transfers
Unsure how to pay? Our team can walk you through your payment options for a stress-free transfer experience.
Transfer limits
We'll tell you how much you can send in a single transfer based on your currency and location.
Getting great rates
We are proud of our bank-beating rates. Let us walk you through how you can get the most value for your money.
Learning about security
Concerned about security? Our team is here to explain our advanced protections and security measures.
Ready to discuss your transfer?
From answering your questions to guiding you through each step, our support team is here to make your experience seamless. Let's get you connected.
Chat with our team in over 100 languages
Contact our care team through live chat for fast assistance. Whether you need help resetting your password, updating personal information, or navigating account settings, we give you the support you need.
Visit our Help Centre to learn at your own pace
Our Help Centre has everything you need for managing your Xe account and money transfers. From troubleshooting to setting up transfers, you'll find helpful FAQs and guides. Most answers are just a click away, but if you need more help, our support team is here too.
Frequently asked questions (FAQ)
Several factors can prevent a transfer from completing:
Insufficient funds: Ensure your account has enough balance to cover the transfer amount and any associated fees.
Incorrect recipient details: Verify that the recipient's information, such as bank account number and SWIFT/BIC code, is accurate.
Regulatory compliance: Transfers may be halted due to compliance checks or restrictions imposed by financial institutions or governments.
Technical issues: Occasional system errors can disrupt the transfer process.
If your transfer couldn't be completed, please contact Xe's client services team for assistance.
To receive an international money transfer:
Provide your bank details: Share your bank account number, SWIFT/BIC code, and any other required information with the sender.
Confirm transfer details: Ensure the sender has accurate information to avoid delays.
Wait for deposit: Once the transfer is initiated, funds will be deposited into your account. Typically, this takes 1 to 3 business days, depending on the currencies and countries involved.
If you're experiencing login issues:
Check credentials: Ensure you're entering the correct username and password.
Reset password: If you've forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page to reset it.
Clear browser cache: Sometimes, clearing your browser's cache can resolve login problems.
Contact support: If issues persist, reach out to Xe's customer care team for assistance.
To track your transfer:
Use the Xe App or website: Log in to your account and navigate to the "Activity" or "Transfers" section to view the status of your transfer.
Contact customer care: If you need further assistance, contact Xe's customer care team.
Transfers may be cancelled due to:
Sender's request: The sender may have initiated a cancellation.
Compliance issues: Regulatory requirements or security concerns can lead to cancellations.
Technical errors: System glitches can sometimes result in cancellations.
For specific details about your cancelled transfer, please contact Xe's client services team.
To set up your first transfer:
Create an account: Sign up on Xe's website or app.
Verify your identity: Complete any necessary verification steps as per Xe's requirements.
Enter transfer details: Provide the recipient's information and the amount you wish to send.
Choose payment method: Select your preferred payment option.
Confirm transfer: Review all details and confirm the transfer.