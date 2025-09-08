- Home
- Forward Contracts for Business Payments - Xe
Predictable payments every time
Forward contracts for your business
Lock in today’s exchange rate for a future payment. Secure rates up to 24 months in advance to protect against market swings, manage budgets with confidence, and eliminate FX uncertainty.
Lock in today's rate with forward contracts
Protect your business from market fluctuations and manage financial risk with forward contracts. Lock in an exchange rate today for future payments, keeping costs stable even if the market changes. Forwards are ideal for budgeting, risk management, and ensuring predictable financial outcomes.
Why choose forward contracts?
Save money with advantages like price protection, risk hedging, budget planning, and rate security. With Xe’s forward contracts, lock in stable rates and enjoy peace of mind.
Price protection
Secure currency prices now for future payments. Protect your business from price increases and enjoy cost stability.
Hedging risk
Protect your business from market volatility by locking in a fixed rate. This minimizes potential losses and provides financial security.
Budget planning
Simplify your financial planning by knowing your costs in advance, avoiding unexpected expenses, and managing your cash flow.
Exchange rate security
Lock in today’s rates to protect your business against unpredictable market shifts, helping you ensure consistent and stable costs.
Forward contracts with global reach
Book forward contracts to 190+ countries
Xe provides forward contracts for global payments to 190+ countries, allowing your business to easily pay suppliers, manage recurring transactions, and more. Access live exchange rates when setting up your forward contracts to secure the best available rate.
Gain peace of mind with Xe's forward contracts
Stay ahead of market fluctuations by implementing risk management strategies like forward contracts in your business. Set up a business account to lock in exchange rates and start benefiting from forwards.
Questions about forwards
A forward contract is a financial agreement that locks in an exchange rate today for a future international payment. Forwards can be used to protect your business from exchange rate volatility and unexpected costs.
You can secure a forward contract with Xe for up to 24 months in advance. However, any contracts set beyond 12 months will require approval from the credit team.
Forward contracts may be a good idea for businesses that:
Have recurring global payments
Operate in markets with high currency volatility and unpredictability
Need to estimate future costs for long-term financial planning
Want to protect against unfavorable exchange rate movements and minimize risk
We don't require immediate full payment to secure a forward contract. You will typically pay a percentage of the total contract's value upfront and settle the remaining balance later. If you use unsecured credit, you will need approval from Xe's credit team.
You should consider securing a forward contract for these benefits:
Price protection from unpredictable currency fluctuations
FX risk hedging for predictable financial outcomes
Improved budget planning and cash flow management
Peace of mind from exchange rate security for future expenses