nzd
NZD - New Zealand Dollar

The New Zealand Dollar is the currency of New Zealand. Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollar is NZD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find New Zealand Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Introduced in 1840, the New Zealand Pound was the first official currency of New Zealand. Until that point, both British and Australian coins circulated in New Zealand, and continued to do so until 1897. The Pound banknotes were produced by the six different trading banks until 1924, when a single uniform design was implemented. A decade later, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was established.

The idea of decimalization was first raised in 1933, but was not put into place until 1967, when the New Zealand Dollar replaced the New Zealand Pound. There was much public discussion over what the new currency would be called, with ideas such as 'kiwi' and 'zeal' being proposed, but in the end, the term 'dollar' was chosen. The New Zealand Dollar was initially pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 1.62 USD to 1 NZD. The peg rate changed multiple times until 1985, when the currency began to freely float in the market. In 1999, a new design for the New Zealand Dollar was released in an attempt to modernize, with the new bills being made of polymer. Since 2006, there have been no coins under the value of five cents and the value of cash transactions are rounded.

New Zealand Dollar Stats

NameNew Zealand Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NZD conversionNZD to USD
Top NZD chartNZD to USD chart

New Zealand Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of New Zealand
Users
New Zealand, Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands, Tokelau

Why are you interested in NZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NZD email updatesGet NZD rates on my phoneGet a NZD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16360
GBP / EUR1.16000
USD / JPY147.471
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802333
USD / CAD1.37864
EUR / JPY171.597
AUD / USD0.650756

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%