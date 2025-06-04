jmd
JMD - Jamaican Dollar

The Jamaican Dollar is the currency of Jamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Jamaican Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Jamaican Dollar Stats

NameJamaican Dollar
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Jamaican Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaica

