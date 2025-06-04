XCD - East Caribbean Dollar
The East Caribbean Dollar is the currency of East Caribbean. Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find East Caribbean Dollar rates and a currency converter.
East Caribbean Dollar Stats
|Name
|East Caribbean Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
East Caribbean Dollar Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
East Caribbean, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat
Why are you interested in XCD?
