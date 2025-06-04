xcd
XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

The East Caribbean Dollar is the currency of East Caribbean. Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find East Caribbean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

East Caribbean Dollar Stats

NameEast Caribbean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

East Caribbean Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
East Caribbean, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16367
GBP / EUR1.15998
USD / JPY147.432
GBP / USD1.34983
USD / CHF0.802364
USD / CAD1.37864
EUR / JPY171.562
AUD / USD0.650735

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%