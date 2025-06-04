idr
IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

The Indonesian Rupiah is the currency of Indonesia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Indonesian Rupiah rates and a currency converter.

Indonesian Rupiah Stats

NameIndonesian Rupiah
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Indonesian Rupiah Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonesia, East Timor

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16362
GBP / EUR1.15998
USD / JPY147.459
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802270
USD / CAD1.37849
EUR / JPY171.586
AUD / USD0.650743

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%