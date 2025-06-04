ZMK - Zambian Kwacha
The Zambian Kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Zambian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.
The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.
Zambian Kwacha Stats
|Name
|Zambian Kwacha
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMK conversion
|ZMK to USD
|Top ZMK chart
|ZMK to USD chart
Zambian Kwacha Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
Zambia
