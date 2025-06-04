SHP - Saint Helenian Pound
The Saint Helenian Pound is the currency of Saint Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Saint Helenian Pound rates and a currency converter.
Saint Helenian Pound Stats
|Name
|Saint Helenian Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top SHP conversion
|SHP to USD
|Top SHP chart
|SHP to USD chart
Saint Helenian Pound Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
Saint Helena
Saint Helena
