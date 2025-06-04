amd
AMD - Armenian Dram

The Armenian Dram is the currency of Armenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Armenian Dram rates and a currency converter.

Armenian Dram Stats

NameArmenian Dram
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Armenian Dram Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16334
GBP / EUR1.16007
USD / JPY147.465
GBP / USD1.34955
USD / CHF0.802439
USD / CAD1.37877
EUR / JPY171.552
AUD / USD0.650609

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%