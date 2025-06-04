omr
OMR - Omani Rial

The Omani Rial is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Omani Rial rates and a currency converter.

Omani Rial Stats

NameOmani Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Omani Rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16360
GBP / EUR1.16000
USD / JPY147.471
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802333
USD / CAD1.37864
EUR / JPY171.597
AUD / USD0.650756

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%