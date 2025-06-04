xpt
XPT - Platinum Ounce

The Platinum Ounce is the currency of Platinum. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Platinum Ounce rates and a currency converter.

Platinum Ounce Stats

NamePlatinum Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

Platinum Ounce Profile

Users
Platinum

