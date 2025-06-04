xaf
XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

The Central African CFA Franc BEAC is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Central African CFA Franc BEAC rates and a currency converter.

Central African CFA Franc BEAC Stats

NameCentral African CFA Franc BEAC
SymbolCFA Franc BEAC
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

Central African CFA Franc BEAC Profile

CoinsFreq used: CFA Franc BEAC1, CFA Franc BEAC2, CFA Franc BEAC5, CFA Franc BEAC10, CFA Franc BEAC25, CFA Franc BEAC100, CFA Franc BEAC500
Bank notesFreq used: CFA Franc BEAC500, CFA Franc BEAC1000, CFA Franc BEAC2000, CFA Franc BEAC5000, CFA Franc BEAC10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC), Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo/Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon

