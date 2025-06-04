sbd
SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

The Solomon Islander Dollar is the currency of Solomon Islands. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Solomon Islander Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Solomon Islander Dollar Stats

NameSolomon Islander Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SBD conversionSBD to USD
Top SBD chartSBD to USD chart

Solomon Islander Dollar Profile

Users
Solomon Islands

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16358
GBP / EUR1.16002
USD / JPY147.479
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802374
USD / CAD1.37884
EUR / JPY171.603
AUD / USD0.650749

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%