MUR - Mauritian Rupee
The Mauritian Rupee is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritian Rupee rates and a currency converter.
Mauritian Rupee Stats
|Name
|Mauritian Rupee
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top MUR conversion
|MUR to USD
|Top MUR chart
|MUR to USD chart
Mauritian Rupee Profile
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Mauritius
|Users
Mauritius
Why are you interested in MUR?
