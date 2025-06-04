cdf
CDF - Congolese Franc

The Congolese Franc is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Congolese Franc Stats

NameCongolese Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Congolese Franc Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

Why are you interested in CDF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CDF email updatesGet CDF rates on my phoneGet a CDF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16336
GBP / EUR1.16000
USD / JPY147.486
GBP / USD1.34950
USD / CHF0.802459
USD / CAD1.37908
EUR / JPY171.580
AUD / USD0.650565

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%