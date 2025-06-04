BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
The Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark is the currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark rates and a currency converter.
Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Stats
|Name
|Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Profile
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Why are you interested in BAM?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BAM email updatesGet BAM rates on my phoneGet a BAM currency data API for my business