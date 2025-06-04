COP - Colombian Peso
The Colombian Peso is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colombian Peso rates and a currency converter.
Colombian Peso Stats
|Name
|Colombian Peso
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top COP conversion
|COP to USD
|Top COP chart
|COP to USD chart
Colombian Peso Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Colombia
|Users
Colombia
Colombia
