AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

The Aruban or Dutch Guilder is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Aruban or Dutch Guilder rates and a currency converter.

Aruban or Dutch Guilder Stats

NameAruban or Dutch Guilder
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder Profile

Users
Aruba

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16334
GBP / EUR1.16007
USD / JPY147.465
GBP / USD1.34955
USD / CHF0.802439
USD / CAD1.37877
EUR / JPY171.552
AUD / USD0.650609

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%